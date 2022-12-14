ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regency Ball to benefit Milford Museum

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago
This 1821 photo represents what the Senior Center may look like at the Milford Museum Regency Ball in February

On February 4 th , 2022, the Milford Museum will be hosting its very first gala event at the Milford Senior Center from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The gala, which is being called the Regency Ball, is inspired by the hit television show “Bridgerton,” and will feature a regency era theme that encourages guests to dress in semi-formal to formal historic or modern attire. This event will feature dancing, performances, and food all inspired by the Regency era, as well as other games and entertainment one might find in the halls of the Queen’s palaces.

“One of the main goals of the Milford Museum is to make history fun,” said Nicole Rogers, the Museum Operations Manager.  “There is certainly rising interest in this era since ‘Bridgerton’ released. We want to bring that time to life and give guests the opportunity to step into a by-gone era.”

Entry to the event is $50, which includes access to all the event has to offer; dancing, performances, gorgeous decorations, photo-ops, and a buffet dinner. Tickets for this event will go on sale to Museum members only on Friday, December 16 th , 2022, and to the public on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022. The ticket price will increase to $60 on January 9, 2023, so it is important to purchase tickets early.

“We hope to bring something unique to Delaware with this event,” said Nicole Rogers. “And all proceeds from this event will go towards fulfilling the Milford Museum’s mission of preserving the past for future generations.”

Although period dress is not required for attendance, semi-formal or formal attire will be required for entry.

The Milford Museum is looking for sponsors for this event. For more information on how to be a sponsor, contact Nicole@milforddemuseum.org . The link to purchase tickets will be sent to all members of the museum on Friday, December 16 and will be posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday, December 21. All ticket sales are online only as the museum will be closed from December 23, 2022 to January 23, 2023 for exhibit changes.

The mission of the Milford Museum is to preserve the past for future generations. In addition to closing for exhibit changes during the month of January, the museum is also undergoing a review of their collections practices to ensure all artifacts are protected. In addition, the museum has received $700,000 from the bond bill in order to construct a new addition to their building. This will require a review of HVAC, electrical and other systems as they prepare to construct a meeting room area that will be available for public use. The Regency Ball is designed to not only support the general operations of the museum, but also to help fund this important project as well.

