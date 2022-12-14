Read full article on original website
Wisconsin's pickle ornaments named among favorite state traditions: Survey
(WLUK) -- Does your Christmas tree have a pickle hanging on it?. If it does, you're taking part in what one survey says is the 15th most favorite state Christmas tradition in the U.S. Mixbook, a photo book creation company, assigned a unique tradition to each state and surveyed 1,500...
Miss Wisconsin is crowned Miss America
(WLUK) -- The winner for 2023 Miss America has now been crowned and she's a Wisconsin native. Grace Stanke of Wausau won the event Thursday night. She was crowned miss Wisconsin in June. She also recently won the "Miss America Talent Scholarship" for her violin performance. Stanke, a UW-Madison student,...
Wisconsin COVID numbers change little on Thursday's report
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics changed little in the Department of Health Services' latest daily report. DHS reported the seven-day average of total cases at 1,045, down slightly from the previous day's 1,054. There were 1,220 new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity ticked up to...
No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers see productive year; optimism remains for 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance gathered...
Wisconsin State Patrol joins 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' holiday campaign
(WLUK) -- Officials are urging Wisconsin drivers to celebrate the holidays responsibly. The Wisconsin State Patrol is joining the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign to increase safety and awareness and decrease the amount of impaired drivers on the roads. Starting Friday through New Year's Day, officers...
Snow showers into Friday as Winter Storm Axel moves past Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- While it may seem like Winter Storm Axel is over, some remnants of the storm will continue to impact Northeast Wisconsin into Friday. We'll be seeing another round of snow showers, mainly in the morning hours, but we could see snowflakes through the evening as well. Share your...
PHOTOS: Northeast Wisconsin snowmen come to life before temps plummet next week
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel brought Northeast Wisconsin the perfect snow for making a snowman, and the snow is expected to keep coming through Friday evening. One snowman in Weyauwega honored the storm that brought him life, as his creators named him "Axel." Other snowmen were a bit non-traditional --...
Are new drivers ready for winter driving after waiving their road test?
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Driving on Wisconsin roads and highways can be especially difficult after winter storms, but some drivers may be more prepared for the winter driving than those who recently received their license. Wisconsin winters can even get the best of experienced drivers, but a program that allows some...
Stay safe while clearing away Winter Storm Axel's heavy snow
(WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Axel bringing heavy snow to Northeast Wisconsin and more snow on the horizon, it's important to remain aware of how snow may actually be hazardous to your heart. But it's not the snow itself that raises health professionals' concern -- but, rather, the removal of...
