Arizona State

Miss Wisconsin is crowned Miss America

(WLUK) -- The winner for 2023 Miss America has now been crowned and she's a Wisconsin native. Grace Stanke of Wausau won the event Thursday night. She was crowned miss Wisconsin in June. She also recently won the "Miss America Talent Scholarship" for her violin performance. Stanke, a UW-Madison student,...
Wisconsin COVID numbers change little on Thursday's report

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics changed little in the Department of Health Services' latest daily report. DHS reported the seven-day average of total cases at 1,045, down slightly from the previous day's 1,054. There were 1,220 new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity ticked up to...
No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers see productive year; optimism remains for 2023

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance gathered...
Are new drivers ready for winter driving after waiving their road test?

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Driving on Wisconsin roads and highways can be especially difficult after winter storms, but some drivers may be more prepared for the winter driving than those who recently received their license. Wisconsin winters can even get the best of experienced drivers, but a program that allows some...
Stay safe while clearing away Winter Storm Axel's heavy snow

(WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Axel bringing heavy snow to Northeast Wisconsin and more snow on the horizon, it's important to remain aware of how snow may actually be hazardous to your heart. But it's not the snow itself that raises health professionals' concern -- but, rather, the removal of...
