ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Towel-wearing burglary suspect gets punched in face by Florida homeowner, sheriff says

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nadA_0jidtELQ00

A Florida homeowner is being cheered on social media for his plucky response to finding a stranger in his living room — wrapped in a towel.

He punched the guy in the face , not once, but twice.

The second punch was to keep him from getting away, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at a home in Fort Myers Beach, and the suspect apparently felt confident enough to take a bathroom break while riffling through cabinets, the sheriff’s office said.

“The homeowner was at a neighbor’s house when he was alerted on his cell phone ... a man with a towel covering his head (was) trying to gain entry to the home,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The homeowner returned to his residence and confronted the suspect ... in the living room. (The man) ran towards the homeowner, at which point the homeowner struck him in the face.”

The suspect then tried to escape “at which point the homeowner struck him again,” officials say.

Deputies arrived to find a 64-year-old man with a swollen nose, and charged him with “burglary of an occupied dwelling during a state of emergency,” officials said.

The name of the homeowner was not released, but Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno applauded his quick thinking in a Dec. 13 Facebook post.

“I commend this homeowner for his courageous actions while defending his property,” Marceno said.

“With his assistance, my deputies were able to arrest a man targeting those impacted by Hurricane Ian.”

Fort Myers Beach is about 145 miles south of Tampa. Lee County remains in a sate of eergency as the community recovers from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September.

Youths break into $8 million Florida home, throw party and boxing matches, cops say

‘Loud noises’ heard at 1:30 a.m. in Florida home lead to alligator in family’s pool

Abandoned dog in Florida hotel had vanished from Texas home 7 years ago, shelter says

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. WINK News saw several deputy vehicles at the McDonald’s on Constitution Boulevard on Saturday night. LCSO has confirmed that they were responding to a robbery at that location.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
NBC 2

Cold case solved: Family speaks out after seven years

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of a Lehigh Acres man, killed seven years ago. Lee county investigators say they now know who murdered him. Kelvin Baez has waited seven years for justice. But tonight deputies say they now know who...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: December 16

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brion Darby – a career offender with 24 arrests already under his belt. 2. Katherine Edwards – wanted for...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
CAPTIVA, FL
NBC 2

Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
FORT MYERS, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man found guilty of molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
NAPLES, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
46K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy