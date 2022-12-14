Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID numbers change little on Thursday's report
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics changed little in the Department of Health Services' latest daily report. DHS reported the seven-day average of total cases at 1,045, down slightly from the previous day's 1,054. There were 1,220 new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity ticked up to...
stoughtonnews.com
For Your Information: Free monthly at-home COVID tests available
All Wisconsin households are now eligible to order one free COVID-19 test kit containing five rapid antigen tests every month. The tests can be ordered online and are delivered to your door. Testing helps people know if they have COVID-19 so they can take actions to help limit the chance of spreading the virus to those around them.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin to receive over $173 million after CVS, Walgreens opioid epidemic settlement
(WLUK) -- Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids at their stores.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
wisconsinrightnow.com
7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More
Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
mediamilwaukee.com
The Great Lakes and Climate Change: How Wisconsin Could Become a Climate Refuge
Across the U.S., people are struggling to adapt to climate change. Callie Donavan explains how Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region could become a hot spot for people attempting to escape climate extremes. Traveling to places like California or Florida for beach vacations is common. Moving to the West or...
Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says
MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
stcroix360.com
Wisconsin DNR asks public to report mudpuppy observations
Anglers can help document the elusive aquatic salamander amid concerns about its population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the species statewide.
KELOLAND TV
University of South Dakota expands in-state tuition rates to more states
VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The University of South Dakota has announced that in-state tuition rates will be expanding to a couple more states. According to a release from USD, the South Dakota Advantage program will be adding the states of Illinois and Wisconsin for new freshman and new transfer students.
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
CBS 58
Wisconsin weightlifter will attempt to break record after undergoing heart surgery at UW Health
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man gets the chance to keep doing what he loves after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery at UW Health in Madison. Michael Love says he's been passionate about exercise since he was a teenager. It wasn't until later he discovered a love for weightlifting.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin organization is doing its part in helping Santa deliver presents. Members of the Children’s Giving Christmas Tree are planning to provide Christmas gifts to those who need them most. “You never know what people are struggling with, you never know what’s going...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR reminds snowmobilers to 'stay sober on the trials'
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded snowmobilers to stick the trails and don't involve alcohol while riding. Officials said they recorded 14 snowmobile accidents in the early months of 2022, and 10 of them involved alcohol. “Excessive speed, alcohol use and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes....
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
