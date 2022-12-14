ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

No Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- All of Wisconsin is back in the low and moderate categories for COVID-19 activity. Every county in Wisconsin is now listed as having "low" or "moderate" COVID-19 activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Wisconsin Department of Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID numbers change little on Thursday's report

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics changed little in the Department of Health Services' latest daily report. DHS reported the seven-day average of total cases at 1,045, down slightly from the previous day's 1,054. There were 1,220 new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity ticked up to...
WISCONSIN STATE
stoughtonnews.com

For Your Information: Free monthly at-home COVID tests available

All Wisconsin households are now eligible to order one free COVID-19 test kit containing five rapid antigen tests every month. The tests can be ordered online and are delivered to your door. Testing helps people know if they have COVID-19 so they can take actions to help limit the chance of spreading the virus to those around them.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More

Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says

MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
stcroix360.com

Wisconsin DNR asks public to report mudpuppy observations

Anglers can help document the elusive aquatic salamander amid concerns about its population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the species statewide.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin DNR reminds snowmobilers to 'stay sober on the trials'

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded snowmobilers to stick the trails and don't involve alcohol while riding. Officials said they recorded 14 snowmobile accidents in the early months of 2022, and 10 of them involved alcohol. “Excessive speed, alcohol use and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes....
WISCONSIN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
WISCONSIN STATE

