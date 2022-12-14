Read full article on original website
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new Amazon facility under construction west of Missoula is expected to create more than 100 jobs when it opens. The 72,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 9121 Cartage Road. Gov. Greg Gianforte made the announcement Friday. The governor's office released the following information:. Governor Greg...
Number of working Montanans breaks November record
MISSOULA, Mont. — Data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the number of Montanans working in November is at a new all-time high, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. Montana's total employment grew by over 470 jobs in November, with...
Red Sleighs Over Montana will make flights this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa will make some early deliveries this year, but not by sleigh -- instead, he'll travel by aircraft. Red Sleighs Over Montana delivers gifts to communities in need. The project is put on by the Museum of Mountain Flying near the Missoula Airport. Each year, Santa,...
FWP announces lottery for Blackfeet Reservation trophy bison hunt
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced two chances for hunters to enter a lottery for a guided trophy bison hunt on the Blackfeet Reservation. Each chance costs $10, with a maximum of 20 entries per participant. The first lottery drawing will take place on Jan. 17,...
FWP opens grant applications for community pond program
MISSOULA, Mont. — Grant applications are now open for anyone interested in funding to construct or improve a community fishing pond. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will award a total of $100,000 in funding for projects on ponds that offer public fishing access. FWP released the following information:. Groups...
Mountain lion hunting to close in 2 areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting will close in two units Saturday. The following areas to close a half an hour after sunset are:. Hunting district 102 for male mountain lions, except for limited special license holders. HD 121 for all mountain lions,...
Week-long winter storm impacting Northeast, upper Midwest coming to a close
WASHINGTON (TND) — The final piece of a massive storm system that's crawled across the country is now hovering over New England. Light snow showers gradually coming to an end over the northern Plains and upper Midwest where winter weather advisories remain in place. According to the Weather Prediction Center, blowing snow could result in near-zero visibility at times and snow-covered roads will make travel dangerous.
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Busy weather pattern begins tonight with snow & cold; travel impacts into next week likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through noon Monday for the West Glacier Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, 2 to 5 inches West Glacier. Northeast winds up to 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibilities. Bitterly cold wind chill values of -15 to -30 degrees expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.
Thieves using legal technology that helps them unlock your car and Wi-Fi
NORMAN, OKLA. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man is warning residents there about technology that allows thieves to unlock your car or access your Wi-Fi. He says someone who lives nearby has been hitting up cars – that residents swore they had locked – using legally purchased technology.
