Marlborough, MA

Man crashes into utility pole in Marlborough; 2,000 customers lose power

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago
MARLBOROUGH A popular roadway during the after-school hours remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon after a car struck a pole the night before, authorities said.

It is not known when Stevens Street will reopen, police spokesman Sgt. Zach Attaway said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near 239 Stevens St., a residential area that's near the Whitcomb School. Police say a man in his 40s lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole, snapping it and pulling down several wires.

Police did not release the identity of the man, although the incident "is believed to be medical-related," Attaway said.

The driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The crash knocked out the power of about 2,000 National Grid customers for several hours.

The cause of the crash is not known and remains under investigation.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

