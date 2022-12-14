Wisconsin football secures an oral commitment from linebacker Christian Alliegro, pushing the 2023 recruiting class to 12 players

MADISON – Luke Fickell’s staff continues to add prospects for Wisconsin’s 2023 class.

Christian Alliegro, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker from Connecticut, announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Alliegro held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia, North Carolina State and others.

He is the fourth player to commit to UW this week, giving the staff 12 known commitments for the 2023 class.

Safety Braedyn Moore and cornerback Jonas Duclona, both initially committed to Cincinnati, pledged to UW on Monday.

Tight end Tucker Ashcraft, who initially committed to Colorado, committed to UW on Tuesday.