Madison, WI

Wisconsin's Danielle Hart, Devyn Robinson and Sarah Franklin, and Marquette's Yadhira Anchante named to volleyball All-American teams

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Four players from two programs in the state were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American team.

Wisconsin's Danielle Hart, Devyn Robinson and Sarah Franklin were third-team selections. Marquette's Yadhira Anchante received honorable mention.

This marked Robinson’s second time being honored; she was also a third-team selection as a freshman. Hart, Franklin and Anchante received the distinction for the first time.

Hart, Robinson and Franklin were at the forefront of a balanced team that won the program’s fourth straight Big Ten title and finished the regular season ranked second in the nation. The team, which finished the season 28-4, reached the regional final before bowing out of the tournament.

Anchante, meanwhile, led Marquette to a share of the Big East title and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Here is a look at each player's season:

Sarah Franklin made an immediate impact

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter transferred into the program from Michigan State and led the Badgers with 3.51 kills per set and had 23 matches with double-digit kills. She played all six rotations and averaged 1.79 digs per set. She tied for the team high with six double-doubles this season.

Danielle Hart comes back strong from injury

The six-year graduate student came back better than ever from a torn ACL she suffered early in the 2021 season. The 6-4 middle blocker ranked fifth in the nation with 1.51 blocks per set, led the team with a .437 hitting percentage and in Big Ten play led the league with a .458 hitting percentage. She finished fourth in program history with a .362 career hitting percentage and her career average of 1.19 blocks per set ranks ninth all-time.

Devyn Robinson finished season with career-best performance

The 6-2 right-side hitter ranked second on the team with 2.69 kills per set, tied for second with a .318 hitting percentage and added 1.08 blocks per set, fourth-best on the team. She reached double-digits for kills in 16 matches and capped the season with a career-high 21 kills in the regional final.

Yadhira Anchante ran potent offense

The 6-0 sophomore, who came to the program from Iowa Western Community College, averaged 10.78 assists per set and was named the Big East setter of the year after helping the team win a share of regular-season conference title. The Golden Eagles led the Big East in hitting percentage, kills and aces. Nationally MU ranked sixth with 14.41 kills per set, ninth with 13.34 assists per set and 11th in hitting percentage (.287).

