Boston, MA

wgbh.org

Looking back at the biggest (non) stories of 2022

As 2022 wraps up, Talking Politics host Adam Reilly is joined by Joan Vennochi of the Boston Globe, Yawu Miller of the Bay State Banner and GBH News politics editor Peter Kadzis to look back at the most significant political stories of the soon-to-be-bygone year. The panel sizes up the surprisingly undramatic 2022 Massachusetts governor's race, the Mass. GOP's slide into irrelevance, the passage of two transformative ballot questions, tension between Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell, the woeful state of the MBTA, and the ongoing issues related to homelessness and substance use near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.
wgbh.org

Wu seeks to wrangle more affordable housing from Boston developers

To increase the supply of affordable housing, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that she is moving to change the administrative structures that govern citywide development. The proposals come as Wu enters her second year in office and seeks to make good on a campaign promise to revamp zoning and...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

A solstice celebration comes to Mount Auburn Cemetery

GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen presents his weekly picks of the best of Boston's arts and culture every Thursday. This week, the theatrical production of "Life of Pi" Comes to the American Repertory Theater, while the winter solstice is celebrated at Mount Auburn Cemetery. 'Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light'
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Louisville takes down Cincinnati in inaugural Fenway Bowl

The first iteration of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl was supposed to happen two years ago. But that December 2020 game was canceled. Then the 2021 game was scrapped because of a COVID-19 outbreak among one of the teams scheduled to play. “Look, we’ve been planning for this game for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

