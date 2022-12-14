Read full article on original website
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
Kait 8
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
KAKE TV
14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita
Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
KTLO
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
Albany Herald
Arkansas police officer killed, state trooper wounded, after pursuit of suspect who barricaded himself in a residence
An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night while attempting to take a man into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from Arkansas State Police. A state trooper also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident after the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, police...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
ktoy1047.com
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
Arkansas woman's SNAP card used in another state
MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Karla Martin was shocked after learning her EBT card had 31 cents instead of $300 when trying to buy her groceries on Monday. “So, I just left my cart up there and tell him I just have to find out what was going on to come back into the shop again later,” Martin said.
globalconstructionreview.com
Arkansas contractor fined $287,000 after two workers die in sewer
Belt Construction Inc, a contractor based in Arkansas, has been fined $287,150 after two employees asphyxiated while working in a confined space. One lost consciousness in a sewer 20ft below ground, and a colleague trying to rescue the first suffered the same fate. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)...
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
Arkansas Attorney General directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to general revenue fund
This story was updated at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to include additional comments from Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wants the Arkansas Legislature to decide how to spend more than $140 million in opioid settlement money awarded to the state. Rutledge is directing the […] The post Arkansas Attorney General directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to general revenue fund appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
kosu.org
Methamphetamine is killing more Oklahomans than any other drug
Billion-dollar lawsuits and prestige television shows have made the opioid epidemic impossible to overlook. But it is far from the only drug epidemic the country — and Oklahoma — are facing. Overdose deaths from opioids, including prescription drugs as well as illicit forms such as fentanyl, have increased...
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
Florida man seriously injured by alligator while working near pond
SANIBEL, Fla. — A worker was seriously injured Thursday after he was bitten by an alligator while working near a pond in Southwest Florida, authorities said. According to the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the 25-year-old man, an Arkansas resident, was attacked around 11:06 a.m. along a pond near Bailey’s General Store, WFXT-TV reported.
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
