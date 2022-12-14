Read full article on original website
The Greatest Films of All Time (AKA My Sight & Sound Poll Ballot, If I’d Had One)
Every ten years, the British film magazine Sight & Sound polls hundreds of film critics and directors in order to create near-definitive lists of the best movies ever made. In 2012, critics named Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo as the finest motion picture of all time. Directors chose Yasujiro Ozu’s Tokyo Story as their top pick.
Norman Reedus Joins Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’
Norman Reedus is the most recent addition to the cast of the much-anticipated Ballerina. The film is a spin-off of John Wick, which has become quite a well-loved franchise at this point. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, an incredibly well-trained ballerina assassin. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane are also set to return in their roles from the other Wick films.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel
Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
DC Reportedly Cancels Michael Keaton ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie
This era of DC movies is arguably going to be remembered more for the movies that weren’t made than for the ones that were. Black Adam was fairly forgettable, but we’re never going to forget the whole situation around Batgirl, which was mostly shot and then shelved by Warner Bros. as a cost-cutting measure. In the last few days, we’ve been hearing more and more rumors about other announced DC projects that may never see the light of day now that a new team has taken charge of DC Studios, including Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2.
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe Headed for a Reboot?
There were more hours of content in Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four than in Phases One, Two, and Three of the MCU combined. It’s going to get to a point soon where there are so many films and shows you need to see in order to stay up to date with the MCU that new viewers might get scared away from going to see any or all of these movies and shows. And that could be a big problem.
James Gunn Teases Secret DC Project
Ever since James Gunn’s residency as the co-head of DC Studios was announced, fans have been speculating about where he'll go next. We may have a clue. There’s nothing extremely concrete to explain here, but theories are everywhere. Gunn has teased the entry of Lobo, Mister Terrific, and Deadman into the DCEU in larger roles, but that’s not to say that some other characters are out of the question.
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
James Gunn Says He Will ‘Rectify What Has Not Worked’ in DC Movies
James Gunn responded publicly to an eyebrow raising article in The Hollywood Reporter that claims huge changes are coming to the DC Movie Universe – including the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and possibly reversing course on the plans to make new Superman movies with Henry Cavill — in a lengthy Twitter thread.
‘Man Of Steel 2’: What to Expect From a Henry Cavill Sequel
Well, rumors are now swirling that Henry Cavill’s return as Superman may be over before it ever really began. With new people in charge of DC Studios, it looks like the ideas that were in play even a few months ago — like a new Cavill Superman movie — might not be any more.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Teases the End of the Team
Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP22, here is the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right off the bat, you’ll see the Guardians wearing matching team uniforms for the first time — uniforms that come right out of the Guardians comic books that first inspired this movie franchise.
James Mangold Says No One Is ‘Replacing’ Indiana Jones
Rumors are whirring in the usual places about Indiana Jones’ future. Luckily, James Mangold isn’t having any of it. You can tell that the director is highly enthusiastic about this project, and he's not letting misguided guesses about Indiana Jones’ fifth entry get in the way. It’s incredibly fair that people would have their own theories about how Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is going to play out. Still, as Mangold points out, it’s not okay to take off running with scant details and imagine things that aren’t true.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Moves Forward With New Director
The Ghostbusters franchise has had quite an afterlife. Following a successful revival last year, the big-screen Ghostbusters series will continue with another movie. The latest film will be a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and will continue the story and its post-credits scene, where Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore used his fortune (apparently he became a billionaire sometime after the events of Ghostbusters II) to reopen the old Ghostbusters firehouse in New York — which, unbeknownst to him, still has ghosts stuck in the trap in the basement.
James Cameron Has Plans For ‘Avatar 6’ and ‘7’
James Cameron has been working for the better part of ten years on a whole batch of Avatar sequels. The first, The Way of Water, finally opens in theaters — almost a decade after it was first announced — in a couple of weeks. After that, Cameron intends to make two three more Avatar sequels. The third film has already been shot, and some of the fourth has as well. There’s already a script written for the fifth. (The whole saga was written together.)
Studio Ghibli Announces New Hayao Miyazaki Movie
Hayao Miyazaki claimed he would retire from directing after 2013’s astounding film The Wind Rises. Certainly he deserved to take a break if he wanted one. In addition to being one of the founders of the beloved animation house Studio Ghibli, he’s also directed such masterworks as My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle. If he never shot another frame of film, his legacy as one of the greatest animators who ever lived is already assured.
The True Meaning of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
We recognize that it might seem like Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four was scattered and disconnected, especially when compared to previous phases of the MCU. And it’s true that it doesn’t rate with Phase Three of the MCU in terms of the way one film builds right off the next and the next and so on. But remember: Marvel was around for years before Phase Three. And in its early days, Marvel wasn’t quite so cohesive. (Remember Tony Stark showing up in The Incredible Hulk? Remember that weird Captain America shield in Iron Man 2? Remember when they recast Bruce Banner and James Rhodes? We do!)
Which Guardians Will Die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is here, and it does not look like it will be a happy ending for our heroes. James Gunn has already said that it will be the last time we see this team together onscreen, and the trailer gives us a few glimpses of scenes that suggest one or more of the heroes are severely wounded, or possibly even killed.
