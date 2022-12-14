Read full article on original website
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
Crane removal will cause 4-day road closure in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eleanor Street will be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street for the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County justice facility, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The stretch of Elanor Street will be closed from Tuesday, Dec....
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
Free Christmas meal planned for Heartside Neighborhood in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a Grand Rapids nonprofit known for offering addiction services, will spread holiday cheer this weekend at two Christmas celebrations. Guiding Light will hold a free Christmas Community Meal from noon-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at its headquarters, 255 S. Division St. The free...
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.
I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Chief Blocker ready to retire, “proud” of the team he’s leaving behind
After nearly three decades at the department, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker is stepping down. But before he does, he’s reflecting on his years of public service.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
soultracks.com
Motown singer Bertha Barbee-McNeal of The Velvelettes dies
(December 16, 2022) She was a part of one of the great early Motown acts, and went on to a career helping other artists find their voices. Tonight we mourn the passing of Bertha Barbee-McNeal, co-founder of the Velvelettes. Barbee-McNeal grew up in Flint, Michigan, where she was a child...
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
Fire damages garden art store in Bangor
Fire crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor. They found heavy flames coming out of the building in Van Buren County.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
