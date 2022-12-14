ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State adds to 2024 class with pledge from physical DL Jamorie Flagg

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzKLf_0jidpviT00

Momentum is building on multiple recruiting fronts for the Seminoles.

Florida State's momentum on the recruiting trail isn't just limited to the 2023 class, it's also extending to future cycles.

READ MORE: DB target Damari Brown joins older brother on visit to FSU, talks upcoming decision

On Wednesday morning, the Seminoles picked up a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, who announced the news on social media. Flagg chose Florida State over offers from Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Temple, and FIU.

FSU was actually the first program to extend Flagg a scholarship back on March 5, 2021. He was on campus over the summer for a camp to work with the staff directly.

The Florida native will probably slot in as an interior defensive lineman at the next level. Flagg is coming off a standout campaign as a junior where he recorded 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and a pass deflection. A year earlier, he totaled 35 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

Flagg is the seventh pledge for Florida State in the 2024 class, joining running back Kam Davis, safety Jordan Pride, wide receiver Camdon Frier, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, safety CJ Heard, and defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn. Like Flagg, Mashburn will likely play inside at the college level.

The haul is currently regarded as the No. 5 class in the country. Flagg is not yet ranked in the 2024 class.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

