Cape May County, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center

Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
Trenton Water Works Issues Important Information About Your Drinking Water

Trenton Water Works (TWW) violated standards under the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Rules, exceeding the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM), or disinfection byproducts, form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals present in water. TWW previously notified customers, as required by state regulations, of the TTHM MCL exceedance in a public notice issued on November 3, 2021. TWW tests for disinfection byproducts monthly. This public notice is not an emergency, and the water is currently meeting all New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Standards. Click here to read the full statement.
TRENTON, NJ
Irgang Group plans 36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility at Union Lake Shopping Center in Millville

Irgang Group signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family entertainment center will join...
MILLVILLE, NJ
This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country

Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
BOE on Verge of Sweeping Change in Makeup

The Ocean City Board of Education will look dramatically different come January, with four newcomers who won the November election taking their seats. Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting was the last one for four incumbents, Board President Dr. Patrick Kane, Dr. Charles Roche, Greg Whelan and Ryan Leonard. All...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe

Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
CAPE MAY, NJ
