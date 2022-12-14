Read full article on original website
N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center
Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered. Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain...
trentondaily.com
Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College
Trenton is a vibrant community brimming with talent and potential. A new initiative is taking that potential to the next level and making education accessible for some of our city’s most deserving residents. Capital Health’s Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College is a unique opportunity for Trenton...
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
trentonjournal.com
Trenton Water Works Issues Important Information About Your Drinking Water
Trenton Water Works (TWW) violated standards under the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Rules, exceeding the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM), or disinfection byproducts, form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals present in water. TWW previously notified customers, as required by state regulations, of the TTHM MCL exceedance in a public notice issued on November 3, 2021. TWW tests for disinfection byproducts monthly. This public notice is not an emergency, and the water is currently meeting all New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Standards. Click here to read the full statement.
roi-nj.com
Irgang Group plans 36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility at Union Lake Shopping Center in Millville
Irgang Group signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement. Occupying most of the former Dick’s store, the family entertainment center will join...
South Jersey boater shares story of survival after being lost at sea
"We were sailing along great for like three days. We were moving. Then that first storm hit," recalled Joe Ditomasso.
fox29.com
Mice, cockroach infestation; mold, non-working toilets at Atlantic City federal housing apartments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City officials are calling a federal housing apartment complex some of the worst federal housing they have ever seen. "Lights don’t work at all. They stopped working almost a year," resident Maria Rivera said. "How do you see?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.
This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country
Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
Atlantic City Chamber Asks Mayor For Transparency On Bader Field
One of the recipients of a letter penned by Michael Chait to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has shared it with us. Chait is the President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. Chait’s letter, dated December 13, 2022 was sent to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with copies...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
ocnjdaily.com
BOE on Verge of Sweeping Change in Makeup
The Ocean City Board of Education will look dramatically different come January, with four newcomers who won the November election taking their seats. Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting was the last one for four incumbents, Board President Dr. Patrick Kane, Dr. Charles Roche, Greg Whelan and Ryan Leonard. All...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Inspection reveals 200 Atlantic City Housing Authority homes infested with mice, bed bugs
Officials said more than 200 units have been infested by mice, bed bugs and roaches.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe
Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
Cat Country 107.3
