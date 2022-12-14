ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter

Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event

Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation

A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman. The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street. It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting

Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
TULSA, OK
marketplace.org

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Women's Bowling League Celebrates 50 Years

Tulsa’s only remaining all ladies, traveling bowling league celebrated 50 years by doing what they do every Friday – bowling with friends. The "Space Age Travelers" bowling league rotates between four bowling lanes. Friday, they visited Broken Arrow Lanes, with 40 women playing. “It’s a regular Friday thing....
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Oilers Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss For Salvation Army

Each year, The Salvation Army organizes its Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas Gifts to children. Anyone can sign up for an angel and get gifts for a specific child. The Tulsa Oilers hockey team goes a little further with its Teddy Bear Toss. Stephanie and Jeremy Ashby came to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Gingerbread House

Welcome to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Doctor Meagan Moreland from NSU showing us how to make gingerbread houses.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
