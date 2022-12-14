Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Related
KTUL
'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
news9.com
Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter
Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
news9.com
Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event
Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
news9.com
Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation
A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman. The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street. It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department...
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriffs collect over 1,200 bikes for children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office passed its goal this year in collecting bikes for children in need. TCSO aimed to collect 1,200 and said they surpassed that number. Deputies came together to donate the bikes to Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, Owasso Resource Center...
news9.com
Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting
Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
marketplace.org
A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood
For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
City of Tulsa announces taskforce to focus on homeless in Tulsa
The taskforce will focus on creating strategies to work with existing community organizations to combat homelessness in Green Country.
news9.com
Tulsa Women's Bowling League Celebrates 50 Years
Tulsa’s only remaining all ladies, traveling bowling league celebrated 50 years by doing what they do every Friday – bowling with friends. The "Space Age Travelers" bowling league rotates between four bowling lanes. Friday, they visited Broken Arrow Lanes, with 40 women playing. “It’s a regular Friday thing....
Services to remember Daniel Aston in Tulsa today
Aston died in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He grew up in Green Country but moved to Colorado before his death.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
news9.com
Tulsa Oilers Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss For Salvation Army
Each year, The Salvation Army organizes its Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas Gifts to children. Anyone can sign up for an angel and get gifts for a specific child. The Tulsa Oilers hockey team goes a little further with its Teddy Bear Toss. Stephanie and Jeremy Ashby came to...
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
news9.com
Gingerbread House
Welcome to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Doctor Meagan Moreland from NSU showing us how to make gingerbread houses.
KTUL
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
news9.com
Rogers County Clerk's Office Accepting Donations For Food Pantry This Holiday Season
During the holiday season, people get into the rush of planning and shopping for the holidays, but some are focused on how they can give back to their community. News On 6’s Ryan Gillin shares how a clerk's office in Rogers County is trying to help families in need during this holiday season with a food pantry.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
Tulsa Animal Welfare announces closure due to canine influenza
Tulsa Animal Welfare Announces Closure Due to Cases of Canine Influenza. A reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when, according to TAW.
Comments / 0