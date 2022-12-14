ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta

The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
BUFFALO, NY
This Is Who Plows Josh Allen’s Driveway

The weather forecast for this weekend’s Buffalo Bills game in Western New York isn’t looking great. On Saturday night, the Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated AFC east rematch. Although we won’t see nearly as much snow as the winter storm that hit Western New York a few weeks ago, forecasts are currently calling for high winds and up to 18 inches of snow accumulation in Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, New York Made It On 3 Game Shows [VIDEO]

Buffalo is getting more and more attention, and it’s not just because of the Buffalo Bills. This week, Buffalo managed to make it to three game shows in one day!. Now, the city of Buffalo has been mentioned on a game show before, but to have three big name shows mention us on the same day?
BUFFALO, NY
Bills Player Could Barely See Driving to Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tonight at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, and could clinch a playoff spot tonight. The Bills clinch a playoff berth with a win and while it's statistically possible for them to not win the division with a win, if Buffalo beats Miami tonight they will essentially have the AFC East clinched.
BUFFALO, NY
Miami Radio Host: Buffalo Probably Shouldn’t Have a Football Team

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) this Saturday night, form what is sure to be one of the most memorable NFL games in recent memory. That's because the forecast in Orchard Park is calling for lake effect snow and windy conditions. A lake effect snow warning will be in effect for Erie County on Friday night and lasting until Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
Thundersnow Possible for Dolphins-Bills Game in Orchard Park

We have dealt with lake effect snow every fall and winter for years. If you have lived in Western New York, then you know the power a lake effect snowstorm can bring. The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins tonight at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, where over a foot of snow will have fallen already, with another 4-6 inches expected during the game.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Buffalo NY
