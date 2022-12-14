Read full article on original website
Related
17-month-old "Enzo your Friend-Zo" spreading holiday cheer to his medical care teams
MAINE, USA — 17-month-old Lorenzo Caiazzo, also known as "Enzo your Friend-Zo," of Sebago, spent Friday morning with his family delivering holiday platters and waters to his medical care teams at several locations in southern Maine. Lorenzo is preparing to spend his first Christmas at home with his family....
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
foxbangor.com
Non-profit animal rescue supports pet parents
BANGOR — Often pet owners don’t know where to turn when their cats or dogs are expecting. The Pixel Fund Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue is working to support puppies and kittens in search of a home by providing micro chips, neutering, shots and adoption services. President...
Home Instead leaves no Mainer feeling alone this Christmas
GORHAM, Maine — People in Maine have a way of making everyone feel loved and remembered during the holiday season, especially Home Instead. Home Instead, along with the Gorham Police Department, is spreading holiday cheer by going door-to-door and delivering gifts to 740 seniors this year throughout Cumberland County.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
foxbangor.com
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Here Are 8 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene. Maine has virtually...
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These
With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year
Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
Down East
These Are A Few of Maine Makers’ Favorite Things
The object: Steve and Mark Ferguson remember that their father’s Hudson Bay axe only came out of its box when it was time to go canoeing. The Fergusons grew up chopping wood for the woodstove in their basement, but only on paddling trips did they ever use their dad’s lightweight axe, which he bought in the 1970s, for splitting firewood or clearing ground for portages. Their father’s axe traveled on every river trip the Fergusons took with him, until their last one together, in 2009. Now, it lives in the South Portland workshop of their company, Brant and Cochran, reminding the brothers of why they do what they do: forging long-lasting traditional Maine wedge-pattern axes.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
25 of the Best School Lunches in Maine
I bet you remember your school lunch like it was yesterday. My one regret growing up is that I was a brown-bag lunch kid. My dad packed my lunch for me every day. This isn't me being ungrateful, this is me being jealous. Some days I wanted a 'hot' lunch. Every day it was cold and being of Greek heritage, you never knew what the hell was gonna be in your lunch.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0