weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 13:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through at least Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High Risk of Rip Currents due to breaking waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in the Southwest of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County Dense Fog this Morning across northern Johnson County This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility to under a tenth of a mile. * WHERE...Northern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 1030 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Also, there could be rapidly changing visibility to under a tenth of a mile. Slow down when fog is encountered.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches for a storm total of 12 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Northern Washington and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys Patchy Dense Fog Developing This Morning Patchy dense fog in the Central Valley is moving westward into the East Bay Valleys and Delta Region. Visibility reductions of 1/2 mile to locally 1/4 mile are possible in spots. Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon Patchy dense freezing fog has reduced visibilities to less than 1/4 mile in portions of the Columbia Basin of Oregon, including sections of I-84. If you are traveling this morning and encounter freezing fog, slow down, and allow for extra distance between your vehicle and those around around you.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:24:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-18 06:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 530 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 434 AM HST, radar indicated that showers were diminishing in coverage and intensity. However, ponding from earlier rainfall likely continues in low-lying areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lahaina, Olowalu, Kaanapali, Napili-Honokowai, Maalaea, Launiupoko and Ukumehame Beach Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dawson, Garfield, Petroleum, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, When the river is falling and the gauge reading is forecast to be near 12 feet, flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then remain near flood stage through Friday. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 11.6 Sun 10 am CS 11.9 12.0 12.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 14.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.9 Sun 10 am CS 15.6 15.2 14.9
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:25:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday night. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 930 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, urban areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 620 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate to locally heavy rain over the island of Oahu with the heaviest rainfall over leeward areas. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy rain will be moving in from the southwest over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 930 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Kauai North FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Washington and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.4 feet late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
