Available today on the Microsoft Store for both PC and Xbox, the New England Mountains reserve is the 13th and newest location to be added to theHunter: Call of the Wild. This reserve stretches from New Hampshire to parts of Western Maine and features 15 animals to hunt, including Great Ones with its newest member, the Moose, and the new .50 cal muzzleloader. When you purchase the New England Mountains reserve you will also receive new cosmetics themed after New Hampshire to customize your weapons.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO