Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Storm brings fresh snow to New Hampshire ski areas
LINCOLN, N.H. — Friday was a great day to hit the slopes in New Hampshire as a storm brought several inches of snow to ski areas in much of the state. Skiers and snowboarders at Loon Mountain said they were excited for what many called the first good snow day of the season.
WMUR.com
4 feet of snow fell in one New Hampshire town during historic snowstorm two years ago
DANBURY, N.H. — Four feet of snow fell in Danbury during a winter storm in New Hampshire in 2020. Snow piled up quickly across the state over Dec. 16-17, 2020, with several communities picking up 2-3 feet of snow. Danbury saw 48 inches of snow during that storm, the...
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
WMUR.com
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
nbcboston.com
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
WMUR.com
Watch the top New Hampshire bear videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared all types of bear videos from around New Hampshire this year. There were cute cubs climbing, curious bears and even a swimming bear. The black bear is the only species of bear in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game says...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power in New Hampshire following winter storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of Granite State electricity customers remain without power Sunday after a large storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday, almost 10,000 customers still did not have power, down from about 60,500 outages around...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
New Hampshire power outages: More than 50,000 people without electricity
Friday’s winter storm that battered New England with heavy rain and, in some locations, more than a foot of snow has left tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire without electricity. In the Granite State, where some communities reported as much as 20-plus inches of snow and heavy,...
WMUR.com
Snow starting to taper off in New Hampshire after many spots see 12-18 inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many parts of New Hampshire saw at least 1-2 feet of snow with some showers lingering in northern areas Saturday. A winter storm warning remains in effect across the northern half of New Hampshire until midnight. >> Weather alerts. The storm arrived late Thursday night and...
GIZORAMA
New England Mountains Reserve Out Now for theHunter: Call of the Wild
Available today on the Microsoft Store for both PC and Xbox, the New England Mountains reserve is the 13th and newest location to be added to theHunter: Call of the Wild. This reserve stretches from New Hampshire to parts of Western Maine and features 15 animals to hunt, including Great Ones with its newest member, the Moose, and the new .50 cal muzzleloader. When you purchase the New England Mountains reserve you will also receive new cosmetics themed after New Hampshire to customize your weapons.
whdh.com
Heavy winds, snow and rain all in the forecast as storm approaches New England
A storm sprawling across half of the country is set to roll through the area on Friday, with southern New England likely to get plenty of rain while the north sees heavy snow during the evening. Forecasts indicate the Route 495 corridor in eastern Massachusetts will see mostly rain while...
mynbc5.com
Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
laconiadailysun.com
Lake Winnisquam, NH’s 4th largest lake, is in strong demand
There are literally 273 lakes, ponds and rivers to enjoy in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. When you take exit 20 off of Interstate 93 north, you only have to travel a few miles to Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire’s fourth-largest lake. Let’s take a look at this beautiful, popular lake in the heart of our Lakes Region.
WMUR.com
Crashes, spinouts reported in parts of New Hampshire as winter storm pushes through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to weather-related crashes across New Hampshire asa strong winter storm moved across the state. Sgt. Anthony Pratt, of the New Hampshire State Police, said reports of storm-related crashes started to come in around 5 a.m. >> Weather alerts. By 9 a.m., state police said...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WMUR.com
What's the best diner in New Hampshire?
Each week, we ask our viewers to let us know where to find the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're looking for some great food at one of New Hampshire's famous diners. Whether you go there for the hearty main courses, the atmosphere or the tasty desserts, there's a lot to love about the state's diners.
WCAX
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
Comments / 0