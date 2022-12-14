ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Storm brings fresh snow to New Hampshire ski areas

LINCOLN, N.H. — Friday was a great day to hit the slopes in New Hampshire as a storm brought several inches of snow to ski areas in much of the state. Skiers and snowboarders at Loon Mountain said they were excited for what many called the first good snow day of the season.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022

MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
nbcboston.com

New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Watch the top New Hampshire bear videos of 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared all types of bear videos from around New Hampshire this year. There were cute cubs climbing, curious bears and even a swimming bear. The black bear is the only species of bear in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game says...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
MAINE STATE
GIZORAMA

New England Mountains Reserve Out Now for theHunter: Call of the Wild

Available today on the Microsoft Store for both PC and Xbox, the New England Mountains reserve is the 13th and newest location to be added to theHunter: Call of the Wild. This reserve stretches from New Hampshire to parts of Western Maine and features 15 animals to hunt, including Great Ones with its newest member, the Moose, and the new .50 cal muzzleloader. When you purchase the New England Mountains reserve you will also receive new cosmetics themed after New Hampshire to customize your weapons.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York

A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
VERMONT STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Lake Winnisquam, NH’s 4th largest lake, is in strong demand

There are literally 273 lakes, ponds and rivers to enjoy in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. When you take exit 20 off of Interstate 93 north, you only have to travel a few miles to Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire’s fourth-largest lake. Let’s take a look at this beautiful, popular lake in the heart of our Lakes Region.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best diner in New Hampshire?

Each week, we ask our viewers to let us know where to find the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're looking for some great food at one of New Hampshire's famous diners. Whether you go there for the hearty main courses, the atmosphere or the tasty desserts, there's a lot to love about the state's diners.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy