Grizzlies Mailbag: Jaren Jackson Jr. big dreams and other random nonsense

It’s that time of the month: Time for another Grizzlies Mailbag, pre-holidays edition, where the people have Jaren Jackson Jr. — and more than a little random nonsense — on their minds.

Let’s get to it.

After Jackson’s big game on Monday night, a Defensive Player of the Year campaign tipped off, at least on social media, even though it’s, um, mid-December and Jackson, as a fifth-place finisher a year ago, doesn’t need to be pushed into the conversation.

As implied here, Jackson’s nascent campaign begins with a problem: Only a third of the way into the season, he’s already missed 16 games.

Boston’s Marcus Smart missed 11 games when he won last season and even that is above the median for DPOY winners over the past 20 years.

Only two of the past 20 winners have missed more than 16 games: Kawhi Leonard in 2015 (18 games missed) and Rudy Gobert in 2018 (26).

Jackson’s total isn’t likely to stay at 16, but he certainly can’t afford another extended absence. I’d say his missed games probably need to be capped at 25 to be in the conversation, and he will need a persuasive case.

He’s on pace to have one, and this is where the missed time to begin the season cuts two ways. It also offers a key data point for Jackson’s case: An illustration of what the team’s defense looked like without him, which frames the magnitude of his impact.

Milwaukee (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez) and Cleveland (Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen) have the league’s top two defenses so far, but each has multiple big-man candidates who might split votes, and the Grizzlies are catching up fast. The top perimeter candidates now seem to be Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges and Toronto’s OG Anunoby, but unlike with Smart last season, their teams have good defenses, not great ones.

If Jackson plays most of the rest of the season? I like his chances. But the margin for missed games is now likely very narrow.

The good news for the Grizzlies in any Jackson vs. Bane contest is that, for the team, it isn’t one.

Jackson’s locked up on a long-term contract. Bane almost certainly will be in due time. They are co-equals, I’d argue, as Ja Morant’s sidekicks and particularly companionable ones, balancing each other on the positional spectrum and in terms of defense and offense.

But in terms of total value, I’d lean Jackson, as I did on the eve of the season when colleague Drew Hill asked on our Grizzlies Podcast who would be the team’s second-best player this season.

Ultimately, I think Jackson’s an even more rare player. His strength (defense to Bane’s offense) is a little stronger. And Jackson’s offense — as we’re seeing now — carries more upside than Bane’s defense.

Who will be the first to make an all NBA team? Desmond Bane (left) or Jaren Jackson Jr., (right). (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Is Jackson an All-NBA talent? He’s playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level while averaging 18.4 points on a minutes limit.

Going back to that recent award history: Twelve different players have won it in the past 20 seasons. Ten of them have made All-NBA teams. The two exceptions — Smart and Marcus Camby in 2007 — each averaged 11 points in their DPOY seasons.

Jackson’s current 18.4 this season would rank sixth among the past 20 DPOY seasons, bested only by Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Garnett and two Dwight Howard seasons.

Is the competition tougher at guard or forward? If this were an All-Star question, it would lean even more Jackson. The West is stacked in the backcourt, the East stronger at forward. It’s more of a mish-mash when considered league-wide. I’d say elite talent is a little more concentrated at guard than at forward, but only a little.

All-NBA is a tough ask for either, now and in the future, but can Bane be a top-six guard in the NBA when he’s second at the position on his own team? Yes, but I’d say Jackson has slightly higher odds here.

I dealt with this in last week’s Jackson-centric column, but it’s worth a repeat after a few more games.

While the sample size is still small this season, I’d say Jackson’s declining foul rate is more than real. It’s expected. It’s part of what’s been a predictable career-long downward trend, even if it started at a five-alarm-fire height.

Setting aside Jackson’s mostly injury-lost third season:

Season Personal fouls per 100 possessions 2018-2019 7.2 2019-2020 6.7 2021-2022 6.1 2022-2023 5.3

Yes, but not a tippy-top one, a level that contains only Boston and Milwaukee. But both of those teams are in the East and some other team will get to the Finals, with a chance to win it. The Grizzlies have as good a chance as anyone else.

The trade part? As long as they continue to roll, that can be tabled until closer to the deadline, when they can act — or not — with more information than they have right now. My personal sense is that they could use another veteran they can believe in for playoff basketball. Maybe they already have him in currently recovering Danny Green. If not, Green’s contract should be in play to bolster proven depth. I’d be surprised to see anything major this season, but we’ll revisit in time.

The dull, obvious answer here is I think the correct one, at least to the “best” question. The projected starters: Morant-Bane-Dillon Brooks-Jackson-Steven Adams.

They aren’t just the best players at each position, but as outlined in this space a couple of weeks ago, they fit together in a way that enhances strengths and covers weaknesses.

But thinking ahead to the postseason, what’s the alternative closing lineup if Adams’ lack of lateral quickness gets too exploited?

What’s the alternative if Brooks’ offense goes too haywire for his defense to salvage?

On the former, the answer was Brandon Clarke when Adams struggled against Minnesota in last spring’s playoffs, and that remains the most likely one. But Santi Aldama’s emergence adds an interesting wrinkle. Subbing Aldama, rather than Clarke, for Adams allows the Grizzlies to play five-out on offense without going small.

What does a Morant-Bane-Brooks-Aldama-Jackson lineup look like? I dunno. It’s never taken the floor in an NBA game.

On the latter, John Konchar provides a lower usage, higher efficiency option that could be preferable to Brooks some nights, but will Konchar make those open shots in the playoffs (last spring: nope). And would Morant-Bane-Konchar be too limited defensively for playoff basketball? (I think yes.) Ziaire Williams is being groomed as the answer, but is off to a delayed start this season.

The regular season is supposed to be a lab. These are the alternative lineups that need more testing.

While zero games with the full starting five is something of a fluke, it is true that, by my count, the Grizzlies (42) have lost more games to injury among their starters than any other Western playoff hopeful, exceeding the Suns (37), Clippers (32) and Pelicans (29). The Pelicans are also a young team. I don’t see this as a comment on the medical/training staff, though perhaps it’s in part a reflection of the team being cautious on injury management.

The real concern would be if there was evidence of injuries being mishandled or misread, which seems to have potentially been the case a couple of times in the past. But I haven’t seen any signs of that with the current group.

I sort of answered this question in a column last month, but I’ll repeat some of that here.

Even though they’ve done an Isaac Hayes-oriented Stax jersey, there are still plenty of other angles to take with Stax given the label’s rich design history. The red/black/white finger-snap logo. The baby blue with black “stack of records” logo. I think there’s more ground left to till here than anything else music-related.

Non-music?

I don’t think any team has done jerseys rooted in local food culture, but that’s probably high-risk territory.

I could see a Memphis barbecue theme. A “smoke and fire” color scheme? Smokestack Black and Dry Rub Red? How about wings instead of barbecue? Honey Gold uniforms? Maybe these Memphis staples could thrive on one uniform the way they do on one “two ribs, two wings” plate at Cozy Corner.

Lightning Round

The Grizzlies have access to both their first- and second-round picks next summer. They also have Minnesota’s second-round pick, which came along with the rights to Jake LaRavia in the team’s draft-night trade. As of this writing, those picks would land at Nos. 27, 41 and 57. The Grizzlies have all of their own future first round picks and a future first-rounder from Golden State that’s protected 1-4 in 2024.

Easy choice: Health and the third seed. Last year’s finals featured a three seed beating a two seed. The season before was also a three beating a two. Seeding isn’t irrelevant, but the inherent value within 1-3 is less important than matchups and health.

Even though Roddy and LaRavia are roughly similar players and were described similarly by team decision-maker Zach Kleiman on draft night, it seems the team has slotted Roddy as a “wing” to begin his career and LaRavia as a “big.” The team’s injuries this season have been more concentrated on the wing. LaRavia hasn’t so much lost his minutes to Roddy as to the emergence of Aldama, the return of Jackson and his own recent injury.

Schedule is probably an underrated part of it as they’ve hit a fairly easy stretch lately. But, I agree. You can see the coaching fingerprints, that and more experience as younger players seem to have improved both individually and in the team context. And poor performance has a way of renewing focus and commitment.

You’ve answered it. Jackson’s the franchise’s tipping-point player and now that his defensive impact seems certain, his 3-point shooting is the tipping-point skill.

There’s More to Life Than Basketball

Readers were particularly generous with non-hoops questions this month, and I will respond in kind. Tis the season.

About 90 minutes, probably.

Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas,” Big Star’s “Jesus Christ” and Carla Thomas’ “Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas” are probably the obvious picks. My favorite is the Otis Redding version of “Merry Christmas Baby.”

I like the classics, both vintage (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) and modern (“Elf,” “Bad Santa” and “Gremlins,” natch).

As for underrated, two of what might be my five favorite films, both made in the 1940s, aren’t fully Christmas movies but feature the season prominently: “The Shop Around the Corner” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The latter follows an entire year in the life of a family, but it’s where Judy Garland debuts “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Pretty much any good classic Hollywood movie that isn’t “Casablanca” is now underrated.

Modern underrated? Opinions vary on “The Family Stone,” where the relationship plot twists are the stuff of screwball comedy and perhaps clash with a setting that’s otherwise more modernly realistic. I like it. Maybe it’s Rachel McAdams padding around the kitchen in that Dinosaur Jr. T-shirt.

I’ll actually publish a movie list for the site next week. Songs is too broad. My new album listening is nowhere close to what it used to be, but enough to share a top five list. Two indie rock, one R&B/dance, one sui generis classic rock legend and one country, in that order:

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” — Big Thief “Wet Leg” — Wet Leg “Renaissance” — Beyonce “Barn” — Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Dec. 2021 release) “Palomino” — Miranda Lambert

I’ve gone back-and-forth about this over the years. I generally prefer the more compact rock-band style of “Revolver” and it’s probably better as a collection of individual songs, but there’s something about “Sgt. Pepper’s”. I wrote this about it on an erratically updated personal blog a few years ago:

The further removed from the tyranny of baby-boomer nostalgia, the better it sounds, the more timeless its topicality. Other than “Within You Without You,” which I would still ditch, and “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” which I wouldn’t, it’s not really all that psychedelic. It renders much of its Summer of Love cohort dated and a little silly by comparison. A generous consideration of a then-exploding generation gap, where studio meticulousness doesn’t dampen humor or musicality. They have empathy for the old. They envision being them one day. Most of them made it.

This is a doozy of a question. To take it seriously (“the other city has to agree”) is flummoxing. It’s also to risk the ire of readers, because it requires acknowledging things of value in your city you can live without.

But the Grizzlies Mailbag is not a place for ducking the hard stuff.

If you didn’t care about the NBA, dealing the Grizzlies would be the move. The trade value is enormous. But since this is the Grizzlies Mailbag … we’re not doing that. I think I could live happily pretty much anywhere, but it would be a bummer not to be in an NBA city.

After that, the obvious assets to put in play are Memphis barbecue (good trade value, somewhat limited utility unless you want to eat it weekly, which I don’t anymore) and Graceland (potential value to tourism-starved or -smitten cities, limited utility for residents).

I probably care more about Elvis/Graceland than most Memphians, but I’m not sure what the deal is. I think Nashville would be interested. Would they deal the Ryman or Country Music Hall of Fame? Probably not worth it from either side, really. Could we do Graceland and our minor league soccer team for their major league soccer team? Probably not. Could we even support it if we got it? Maybe the move here is Graceland for a potpourri of little quality of life stuff. Gimme a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams franchise and a McKay’s used media superstore and that Indian fusion restaurant that’s good and … .

Moving to barbecue, could I swap it to a city with a good Asian food scene it doesn’t fully appreciate? I’m not getting San Francisco’s Chinatown, but could I get all the Thai, Hmong and Cambodian places in St. Paul’s Frogtown? I’m pretty sure the lake-tripping, Vikings-loving majority there would vote yes. Barbecue is good destination food. More good Southeast Asian restaurants would upgrade everyday dining. Is it worth sacrificing some civic identity? Probably not.

Fine, I’ll be selfish. I’ll be the villain. How many New Yorkers actually visit the Film Society of Lincoln Center or the other non-multiplex movie options? Memphis barbecue for all the film-screening options you have that we don’t, NYC. A public vote on this might pass on their end. Most of Memphis would hate me for it, but I won’t hear the boos inside the theater.