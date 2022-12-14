Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary
Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
Viewership Info For Young Rock, Undertaker Meets Tony Hawk, SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 17, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.469 million viewers on 12/16 and a 0.2 rating. - In a meeting of legends that only social media can bring to the world, Tony Hawk recently took a picture with The Undertaker.
Bobby Fish Interview | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast w/ Lars Frederiksen & Dennis Farrell
The Wrestling Perspective is one of Fightful's newest shows. It is hosted by Lars Frederiksen of the Punk Rock Band "Rancid" and Dennis Farrell. This week, they interviewed the former three-time ROH Tag-Team and two-time NXT Tag-Champion Bobby Fish. They discussed numerous topics. - Potentially leaving money on the table...
Willow Nightingale On Signing With AEW, Her ROH Future, Heel Run | Grapsody Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17): Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman Compete
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17) - Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. - Ronda Rousey &...
Top 10 Best Female MMA Athletes in 2022
MMA was previously an exclusive boy club. Often considered "too violent" for women, it wasn't until 1997 that women began to fight officially in the US, and several years after that, for the first UFC women's match to take place. But since then, the many women who grace MMA have gone down as some of the best fighters in history. You can see them in promotional posters, high-profile matches, celebrity endorsements, betting lines on top sites like Betway, and more. In honor of these tougher-than-steel women, we look at the best female MMA fighters of 2022.
HOG Revelations Results (12/17): KENTA Faces Low Ki, New HOG Tag Champs Crowned
House of Glory held its Revelations events on December 17 from La Boom in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE+. Full results and highlights are below. HOG Revelations Results (12/17) - HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Mighty Mante (c) def. Nolo Kitano. - Carlos “La Sombra” Ramirez def....
Uncle Howdy appears, Action Andretti has his moment, Sasha's worth | Grapsody 12/17/22
Mercedes Watch 2022 Continues. Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 17th, 2022.
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?
Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Hooded Xia Li Helps Damage CTRL Retain Women's Tag Titles On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Damage CTRL gets help to retain their tag team gold on December 16. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to defeat Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on December 16. While they typically get help from Bayley, the leader of...
Wyatt: Dragging or Well-Paced Story? | Tim & Joel Pod
Tim & Joel kick off your Sunday morning with some wrestling banter and a weekly roundup of the stories!. - Uncle Howdy showed up, GUNTHER/Ricochet showed out; SmackDown Chat. - Is it Elite, or is it Narcissism?; AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. - John Cena's Returning!. - Two white men...
DPW 1st Anniversary Results (12/17): Konosuke Takeshita In Action, Multiple Title Changes
DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling held its 1st Anniversary event on December 10 from Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, NC. The event aired on DPW On Demand on December 17. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. DPW 1st Anniversary Results (12/10) - Jay Malachi def. Diego Hill. - Adam Brooks def....
Billie Starkz Makes AEW Debut At 12/17 AEW Dark Taping
Billie Starkz is continuing to make moves in the wrestling world. Billie Starkz is a beloved regular to fans of GCW. However, the wrestling world at large is rapidly becoming more familiar with Starkz as she continues to make moves in her career. At only 18 years of age, Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan and is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder.
David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company
David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/17): Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA, Bateman Compete
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 17. Matches were taped on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/17) KENTA def. Bad Dude Tito. Bateman...
Major Players Attack Motor City Machine Guns, Tommy Dreamer Confronts Bully Ray | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 15, 2022. - After capturing the IMPACT tag titles for a third time tonight, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were jumped by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. - Feeling betrayed, a very emotional Tommy Dreamer got face-to-face with...
UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland Weigh-In Results
A pair of middleweight contenders look to leap back into title contention when former title challenger, Jared Cannonier faces Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66. Fightful has you covered if the two men atop the marquee as well as the 24 other fighters on the card made weight. Main Card...
WWE Fans Can Apply To Team With Stars On Wheel Of Fortune, New Look At Batista Film | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 15, 2022. - Fans can apply for a chance to be featured on Wheel Of Fortune with their favorite WWE stars. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on 'Wheel of Fortune'!. Ever wanted to hang...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0