Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost

Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary

Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
Top 10 Best Female MMA Athletes in 2022

MMA was previously an exclusive boy club. Often considered "too violent" for women, it wasn't until 1997 that women began to fight officially in the US, and several years after that, for the first UFC women's match to take place. But since then, the many women who grace MMA have gone down as some of the best fighters in history. You can see them in promotional posters, high-profile matches, celebrity endorsements, betting lines on top sites like Betway, and more. In honor of these tougher-than-steel women, we look at the best female MMA fighters of 2022.
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'

Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?

Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Wyatt: Dragging or Well-Paced Story? | Tim & Joel Pod

Tim & Joel kick off your Sunday morning with some wrestling banter and a weekly roundup of the stories!. - Uncle Howdy showed up, GUNTHER/Ricochet showed out; SmackDown Chat. - Is it Elite, or is it Narcissism?; AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. - John Cena's Returning!. - Two white men...
Billie Starkz Makes AEW Debut At 12/17 AEW Dark Taping

Billie Starkz is continuing to make moves in the wrestling world. Billie Starkz is a beloved regular to fans of GCW. However, the wrestling world at large is rapidly becoming more familiar with Starkz as she continues to make moves in her career. At only 18 years of age, Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan and is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder.
David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company

David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland Weigh-In Results

A pair of middleweight contenders look to leap back into title contention when former title challenger, Jared Cannonier faces Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66. Fightful has you covered if the two men atop the marquee as well as the 24 other fighters on the card made weight. Main Card...
