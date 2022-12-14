ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center

BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants

Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

CDC awards Baltimore $8.4M grant to support the public health workforce

The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) was recently awarded a 5-year $8.4 million grant that will support the people, services, and systems of the public health infrastructure. Awarded by the CDC, the funding is part of a $3.2 billion effort by the federal government to help strengthen public health on...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore County Will Pay Baltimore City $3 Million To Settle Water Bill Dispute

Baltimore County will pay Baltimore City $3 million to settle an ongoing dispute over water services from fiscal years 2014 through 2018, Lisa Robinson reports for WBAL TV-11. Baltimore City and Baltimore County share the same drinking water and sewer systems, though city residents were charged more for their use of those systems than residents in parts of the county during the time period.
foxbaltimore.com

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge

BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge."Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Baltimore Nonprofit Helps Families, Community Children in Need

Anyone can need a hand and find themselves in need of help if it takes an unexpected turn. Dominique Ruffin knows how valuable receiving assistance can be if a dire situation arises. In 2015, Ruffin was employed part time as a library media specialist at a school when her eldest daughter became ill because of sickle cell anemia disease. The mother found herself not working for two months while trying to assist her child with improving her health.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials

BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals."  The residents who filed the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy