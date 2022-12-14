Read full article on original website
State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center
BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
foxbaltimore.com
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...
blocbyblocknews.com
Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants
Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
baltimorefishbowl.com
CDC awards Baltimore $8.4M grant to support the public health workforce
The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) was recently awarded a 5-year $8.4 million grant that will support the people, services, and systems of the public health infrastructure. Awarded by the CDC, the funding is part of a $3.2 billion effort by the federal government to help strengthen public health on...
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore County Will Pay Baltimore City $3 Million To Settle Water Bill Dispute
Baltimore County will pay Baltimore City $3 million to settle an ongoing dispute over water services from fiscal years 2014 through 2018, Lisa Robinson reports for WBAL TV-11. Baltimore City and Baltimore County share the same drinking water and sewer systems, though city residents were charged more for their use of those systems than residents in parts of the county during the time period.
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore City Health Department gets $8.4M federal grant over next five years
Baltimore City Health Department will use a new $8.4 million grant from the CDC to hire at least 12 new employees and create a new electronic health-records system, over the next five years.
foxbaltimore.com
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
Local non-profit beauty and barbershop cut into mental health
A local barbershop and beauty salon are giving new barbers and stylist a chance to sharpen their skills while also helping those suffering from mental illness
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's push to honor wife under scrutiny
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has pushed a council resolution recognizing his wife, city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby for what he calls, "distinguished service to Baltimore." It's another Mosby move under scrutiny. It's an honor given to no other city state's attorney over past decades...
String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge
BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge."Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore...
Baltimore Times
Chase Opens Innovative Branch in West Baltimore and Makes $600,000 Commitment to Help Grow and Scale Local Small Businesses
New Mondawmin location features a community-inspired model with plans to help more minority, women and veteran consumers start and grow businesses. December 7, 2022 (Baltimore, MD) –JPMorgan Chase has marked the grand opening of a completely new branch experience at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore. The Mondawmin Community Center...
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
Baltimore Times
Baltimore Nonprofit Helps Families, Community Children in Need
Anyone can need a hand and find themselves in need of help if it takes an unexpected turn. Dominique Ruffin knows how valuable receiving assistance can be if a dire situation arises. In 2015, Ruffin was employed part time as a library media specialist at a school when her eldest daughter became ill because of sickle cell anemia disease. The mother found herself not working for two months while trying to assist her child with improving her health.
Wbaltv.com
Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub
What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials
BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals." The residents who filed the...
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland AG: Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee can change legislative vacancy process
The state attorney’s general office said the Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee can make a rule change to update its legislative vacancy process — a topic that has been debated heavily in recent weeks as one delegate in District 14 will vacate his seat next month. Eric...
