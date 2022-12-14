BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO