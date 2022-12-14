Read full article on original website
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell got a lot worse after their Saturday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan and co. held a seemingly insurmountable 33 – 0 lead at halftime of the game. What a way to get Jeff Saturday his second professional win, right? Instead, what we got was a historically […] The post Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to the tundra at Lambeau Field to face off with the Green Bay Packers. Are you ready for some football? It’s time for Monday Night Football and for us to share our NFL odds series with a Rams-Packers prediction and pick. The Rams...
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Jets’ Quinnen Williams gets final injury status for Week 15 vs. Lions
Quinnen Williams will not play when the New York Jets host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Week 15 action, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The stud defensive lineman is inactive and out with a calf injury. Williams did not practice all week and was listed as questionable, but...
J.K. Dobbins gets real on what must change for Ravens after the Week 15 loss vs. Browns
For the first time this season, the Baltimore Ravens failed to score a single touchdown in a game, as they came away with a 13-3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. With Lamar Jackson ruled out for the second consecutive game due to a knee injury, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called […] The post J.K. Dobbins gets real on what must change for Ravens after the Week 15 loss vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
Matt Ryan headlines NFL’s 3 biggest choke artists
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts made NFL history for all the wrong reasons on Saturday. Facing off against the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings, the Colts jumped out to a massive 33-0 halftime lead and were completely in control. In a disastrous season, it looked like Indy would be able to let out some frustrations in a good, old-fashioned blowout.
Patriots icon Julian Edelman reveals the only reason he’d unretire after receiving calls from 3 NFL teams
Julian Edelman is a Patriot for life, and the former New England Patriots wide receiver made that abundantly clear to the teams inquiring about his services. The now 36-year-old wideout recently revealed that he got calls from at least three teams who are interested in signing him if he opts to unretire. However, Edelman turned all of them down, citing that the only reason he would consider getting out of retirement is if he’d be joining a Patriots team that is contending for the title.
Cardinals star Kyler Murray’s ACL injury gets promising update
In the midst of a disappointing season, the Arizona Cardinals were met with the terrible news of Kyler Murray suffering an ACL tear. The injury to his right knee will sideline him indefinitely. His focus will now turn to his lengthy rehab process. Although Murray tearing his ACL is bad...
Jonathan Taylor gets murky rest-of-season update after ankle injury vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season is coming to an end on a sad note. The team has suffered embarrassing losses in consecutive games and Jonathan Taylor has suffered yet another injury. In their humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor hurt his right ankle and may miss some time yet again.
Kadarius Toney’s Week 15 status vs. Texans will excite Chiefs fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the next team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. They will face the Houston Texans with the chance to become the AFC West champions simply by picking up the win. The latest injury update to wide receiver Kadarius Toney suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will have an easier time against Houston.
Mike White’s likely status for Jets’ Thursday Night Football matchup vs. Jaguars, revealed
The New York Jets are working through quarterback issues as they try to make a return to the playoffs. Mike White has done a commendable job leading the offense but will now be on the sideline as he recovers from injuries to his ribs. Zach Wilson will start once again with White looking at a longer injury rehab than New York fans were hoping for.
Raiders get Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller boost for Week 15 tilt vs. Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders are not out of the playoff picture yet. Despite their 5-8 record, there’s an outside chance for them to sneak into the postseason. The first step to doing that is to win most, if not all, of their upcoming games. Thankfully for the Raiders, they are starting to get healthy again, […] The post Raiders get Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller boost for Week 15 tilt vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns dealt brutal Jadeveon Clowney injury update vs. Ravens
Jadeveon Clowney was forced to exit the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a head injury, per Claire Geary. Geary adds that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Cleveland has endured a difficult 2022 season. But they are aiming to upset their division rivals in this Saturday […] The post Browns dealt brutal Jadeveon Clowney injury update vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh...
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
Mason Rudolph better be ready despite Mitch Trubisky getting start vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have much of a shot of making the playoffs in 2022, but if they do, they will have to find a way to grind out a win in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. With Kenny Pickett out, though, things will have to be turned back over to Mitch Trubisky. But just because Trubisky is playing doesn’t mean that Mason Rudolph will be stuck on the bench for the entire game.
Joe Burrow, Bengals will love Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd update for Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hot at the right time… again. However, one could argue that this year has been a much more impressive showing for Cincy. They have won games with their trio of star receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd on the injury report at various points. Against the Buccaneers […] The post Joe Burrow, Bengals will love Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd update for Week 15 vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
