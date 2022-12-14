Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
WYFF4.com
New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
WYFF4.com
Investment in Upstate electric car production, infrastructure continues to increase
Investment in electric vehicle production in South Carolina has grown significantly in recent months. A large chunk of that came in October when BMW announced it would invest $1.7 billion in the Upstate in electric vehicle production. Gov. Henry McMaster has also been working to increase the amount of electric...
WYFF4.com
Lucky Anderson lottery player wins big holiday Powerball prize: Is it you?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your lottery tickets — a Powerball ticket sold in the Upstate for Wednesday’s drawing is worth big bucks that could come in handy this holiday season. The ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at the Food Mart store at 103 Electric City Blvd., in...
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
