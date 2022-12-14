ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run

Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can’t copy and photograph them. Community steps up to help 82-year-old Walmart greeter pay off medical bills. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. After a Tik Tok with 82-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

High inflation forces Scottsdale toy store to close its doors

The victims of a car crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, and his 1-year-old granddaughter. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Both were passengers in a car that was...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

PD: Suspect in deadly shooting went to Chandler Amazon facility due to jealousy over girlfriend

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new twist in the deadly shooting at an Amazon parking lot in Chandler as police have a new motive for the suspect. Investigators said on Friday that the three men involved didn’t know each other, a big change from what detectives originally said. According to Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans, Jacob Murphy had jealousy issues over his girlfriend and went to the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the southeast corner of McQueen and Queen Creek roads on Wednesday. However, the woman wasn’t working that day, and Murphy planned to confront an Amazon worker he only knew by name. That’s when another man, who didn’t know Murphy, felt something was off about Murphy and tried to get him to leave the parking lot. That’s when Murphy shot the victim multiple times, McClimans said.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

At least 83 people displaced after burst pipe in a Scottsdale condo

SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ

