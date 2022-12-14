Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Potential kidnapping launches chase from Tolleson to south Phoenix, suspect on the loose
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A possible kidnapping that launched a police chase that began near Tolleson on Saturday night and ended in south Phoenix has left Phoenix police searching for a suspect. Phoenix police responded to a call about a potential kidnapping of a woman and her children...
Gunman killed in Amazon shooting had ‘jealousy issues’
PHOENIX (AP) — A man who shot an Amazon contract worker in Arizona had jealousy issues with a girlfriend who worked there, authorities said. Police in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler said Friday that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and from gunfire from another worker outside an Amazon delivery station.
AZFamily
Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run
Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can't copy and photograph them. Community steps up to help 82-year-old Walmart greeter pay off medical bills.
AZFamily
High inflation forces Scottsdale toy store to close its doors
The victims of a car crash in Gilbert have been identified as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, and his 1-year-old granddaughter. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash.
Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people
Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and shots being fired overnight in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
PD: Suspect in deadly shooting went to Chandler Amazon facility due to jealousy over girlfriend
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new twist in the deadly shooting at an Amazon parking lot in Chandler as police have a new motive for the suspect. Investigators said on Friday that the three men involved didn’t know each other, a big change from what detectives originally said. According to Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans, Jacob Murphy had jealousy issues over his girlfriend and went to the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the southeast corner of McQueen and Queen Creek roads on Wednesday. However, the woman wasn’t working that day, and Murphy planned to confront an Amazon worker he only knew by name. That’s when another man, who didn’t know Murphy, felt something was off about Murphy and tried to get him to leave the parking lot. That’s when Murphy shot the victim multiple times, McClimans said.
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
AZFamily
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
AZFamily
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man crashes into car, tries to kill driver to 'get the demon out': police
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man has been accused of crashing into a car in Goodyear and attempting to kill the driver while two kids were in the vehicle. Police say Surprise resident Jesse Michael Scott, 32, rear-ended a vehicle near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Dec. 15. Scott reportedly...
KTAR.com
Northbound Interstate 17 closed at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix for a crash
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Union Hills Drive are closed for a crash that occurred early Saturday morning, officials said. The closure occurred just after 6 a.m. and there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The...
AZFamily
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Store neighbors knew alleged killer of beloved Mesa shoe repair store owner
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After long-time shoe repair store owner, Fabian De La Rosa, was found murdered inside his Mesa business near Main and Center streets on Dec. 6, his fellow shop neighbors stepped up to help. Based on their tips, they helped police find the alleged killer and make an arrest.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
AZFamily
At least 83 people displaced after burst pipe in a Scottsdale condo
At least 83 people displaced after burst pipe in a Scottsdale condo
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
fox10phoenix.com
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
