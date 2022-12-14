CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new twist in the deadly shooting at an Amazon parking lot in Chandler as police have a new motive for the suspect. Investigators said on Friday that the three men involved didn’t know each other, a big change from what detectives originally said. According to Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans, Jacob Murphy had jealousy issues over his girlfriend and went to the Amazon Fulfillment Center on the southeast corner of McQueen and Queen Creek roads on Wednesday. However, the woman wasn’t working that day, and Murphy planned to confront an Amazon worker he only knew by name. That’s when another man, who didn’t know Murphy, felt something was off about Murphy and tried to get him to leave the parking lot. That’s when Murphy shot the victim multiple times, McClimans said.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO