Chandler, AZ

Gunman killed in Amazon shooting had 'jealousy issues'

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who shot an Amazon contract worker in Arizona had jealousy issues with a girlfriend who worked there, authorities said. Police in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler said Friday that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and from gunfire from another worker outside an Amazon delivery station.
