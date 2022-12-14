ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ proves that weekly TV should come back

It’s been about 10 years or so since we started binge watching TV shows. That’s mostly thanks to Netflix, who dumped an entire season worth of TV shows at one date and let viewers watch on their own time. The concept totally made sense. People didn’t want to...
KSAT 12

The teaser trailer for the new ‘Barbie’ movie looks incredible

Get ready, because Barbie is coming. That’s right, the iconic doll is finally getting her own movie, and it’s coming out next summer on July 21. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Images of the duo in the movie have been shared on social media this past summer when they were filming, but we’ve finally gotten a glimpse into this soon-to-be iconic movie.
KSAT 12

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'

There's a moment in the new Netflix series “ The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, when his character, Owen, finds himself in the middle of a shootout. As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. He momentarily forgets about the life-threatening situation at hand and gives a small wave of acknowledgement to her. The woman responds by shooting at him. How rude!
KSAT 12

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in

NEW YORK – Just the idea of playing Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, was enough to make Danielle Deadwyler pause to consider the toll such a role might take. “You go: What’s going to happen to me?” Deadwyler says. “What are the steps that you need to take to make sure you can do this to the best of your ability and come out on the other side where you still got all your ABCs and your chemical dynamics together?”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy