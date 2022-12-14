Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern Vieques. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Monday. For the High Rip CUrrent RIsk, through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon Patchy dense freezing fog has reduced visibilities to less than 1/4 mile in portions of the Columbia Basin of Oregon, including sections of I-84. If you are traveling this morning and encounter freezing fog, slow down, and allow for extra distance between your vehicle and those around around you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Special Weather Statement issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys Patchy Dense Fog Developing This Morning Patchy dense fog in the Central Valley is moving westward into the East Bay Valleys and Delta Region. Visibility reductions of 1/2 mile to locally 1/4 mile are possible in spots. Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A heavy lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one half mile. This band of heavy snow is producing snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1055 AM EST, a band of heavy lake effect snow extended from Henderson and Adams south to Altmar, eastward across the Tug Hill. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Lowville, Pulaski, Adams, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Richland, Denmark, Martinsburg, Henderson, Smithville and Rodman. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 44. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McCone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: McCone WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...McCone County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.1 Sun 10 am CS 4.0 3.8 3.6
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:55 AM CST Sunday the stage was 2.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:55 AM CST Sunday was 2.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.0 Sun 10 am CS 2.1 2.1 1.9
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches for a storm total of 12 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Northern Washington and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 14.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.9 Sun 10 am CS 15.6 15.2 14.9
Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:25:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday night. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 930 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 619 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate to locally heavy rain over Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy showers will be moving in from the southwest over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include the entire island of Kauai, with rainfall especially heavy along south and west facing slopes and coasts. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 930 AM HST if flooding persists.
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Sunday, the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 13:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EST Sunday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches for a storm total of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Washington and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.4 feet late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
