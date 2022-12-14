Whiskey and Water Seafood and Bourbon Bar coming to Milton

A Blue Ridge, Ga. restaurant is expanding with a new location in Milton .

Whiskey & Water Seafood and Bourbon Bar will come to Crabapple Market, as Tomorrow’s News Today first reported .

The restaurant is listed on the online directory for Crabapple Market as coming soon. It was also announced on social media earlier this month.

“Guests will enjoy the tasty, original cocktails, great wine, a wide selection of whiskeys and bourbons from around the globe,” says the Crabapple Market website. “Their gourmet food offering will feature grass-fed beef and only the best quality, sustainable seafood from the nation’s top providers.”

Whiskey & Water is a concept from Anthony and Kelli Battaglia and Andy Jimenez . An interview with Jimenez is forthcoming.

Some of its entrees include a miso black cod, lobster mac, crab boil, and halibut steak, according to an online menu .

Crabapple Market will also welcome other new eateries including Lagarde American Eatery and Dua Vietnamese Noodle Soup.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .