The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would like to remind everyone to be vigilant during holiday shopping. “The end of the year is u,nfortunately when many local law enforcement agencies see their communities impacted by scammers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Financial fraud can happen to anyone. Please take a moment to look out for yourself, as well as check in with your family and friends. Report any suspected fraud or theft so these scams can be investigated.”

2 DAYS AGO