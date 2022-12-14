Read full article on original website
South Carolina Green Party demands resignation of Rep. Ralph Norman
The South Carolina Green Party has demanded the resignation of Rep. Ralph Norman following Norman's released text messages regarding Marshall Law. According to the SCGP release, the party calls for Norman's resignation for violating his Congressional Oath of Office. SCGP says text messages from 2021 show "Rep. Norman was involved...
New indictments allege Murdaugh evaded taxes on $7M earned illegally over nearly a decade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer set to stand trial for the murders of his wife and son, is facing new indictments from the South Carolina State Grand Jury, the Attorney General's Office announced Friday morning. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of Willful Attempt...
Beachgoers, beware: Several Portuguese man o’ war wash ashore on Sullivan's Island
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials on Sullivan's Island are warning beachgoers to be wary of several jellyfish-like marine animals that recently washed ashore. While the Portuguese man o' war may look harmless out of the water, even when dead, its sting can pack a punch. According to the...
SC residents rank 6th in most money spent on lottery tickets nationwide, study says
According to a recent study reviewed by a team at LendingTree, South Carolinians rank sixth in most money spent on lottery tickets nationwide. The report states residents in South Carolina spend $397.11 on lottery tickets and scratch-offs, the sixth-most per capita nationwide. South Carolina reportedly ranks 13th among states where...
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious about financial fraud
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would like to remind everyone to be vigilant during holiday shopping. “The end of the year is u,nfortunately when many local law enforcement agencies see their communities impacted by scammers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Financial fraud can happen to anyone. Please take a moment to look out for yourself, as well as check in with your family and friends. Report any suspected fraud or theft so these scams can be investigated.”
The Weekend Rundown: Your guide to events across the Lowcountry
This week ABC News 4 sat down with Lowcountry Media Personality, Kris Kaylin for The Weekend Rundown. This weekend features a variety of events that everyone can enjoy!. When: Friday, December 16th- Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Time: Each day from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Price: Prices for waxing range from...
SC Highway Patrol spread holiday cheer to families impacted by tragedy
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven families across South Carolina that have experienced a tragedy within the past year received an early Christmas surprise from troopers Thursday. As part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol's 2022 Christmas Initiative, the families traveled to Blythwood from all across the state and found...
