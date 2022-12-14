ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Miami

FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS 42

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA

