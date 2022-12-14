Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
cw34.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
cw34.com
Mother of 'Baby June' searched Google before and after baby's body found
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say the mother accused of killing Baby June in 2018 searched "Boynton Beach Inlet" more than 500 times on Google in a span of a month before and after her baby's body was found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Arya...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Couple Arrested in Montgomery County on 10 Arrest Warrants- Including One for Burglary, As Per Authorities
According to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a Florida couple was arrested after it was found during a traffic stop in Montgomery County that they were wanted on several outstanding warrants. On Sunday, a deputy pulled down a white Ford Expedition for speeding near Farm to Market...
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
cbs12.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
cw34.com
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
Ga. man arrested in multi-hotel shooting spree in Orlando that left 2 injured
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia man is accused of attempted murder and several other charges after detectives say he went on a shooting spree in Orlando that left several people injured. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an active shooter in the lobby of the...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward
A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month. Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials...
cw34.com
Grinch wipes out Christmas decorations, charged with DUI in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday Grinch is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police said a man crashed into the front yard of a home on SE Floresta Drive early Saturday morning. The driver took out some Christmas decorations and slammed into a parked car...
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
Georgia girl, 11, missing and 'may be in danger' after fleeing home with mystery person met online: police
R’Kayla Briggs, an 11-year-old Georgia girl, has vanished after leaving her home Tuesday with a 'packed bag,' the Clayton County Police Department says.
Missing 11-year-old who disappeared with man still believed to be in Georgia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department said it believes an 11-year-old girl who disappeared with an adult man is still in Georgia. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday they believe she is with a 22-year-old man. Initially, the...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
Orlando Free Fall owners fight quarter-million dollar fine from state following 14-year-old's death
The owners of the Orlando Free Fall are fighting the quarter million dollars worth of fines levied against them by the state of Florida following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from St. Louis, fell from the Icon Park ride after slipping loose of his restraints. He later died of his injuries.
Comments / 0