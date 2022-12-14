ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 5 — Drake

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2022 all this week. At No. 5, we remember the year in Drake — who dominated headlines and made even more chart history with two very different new albums.

Related

Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List)

12/14/2022

A warm embrace between Kanye West (now Ye) and Drake – two hip-hop titans who had been swapping diss verses and petty social media exchanges for months up until music executive J. Prince mediated a truce – cut through the brisk December night during last year’s sold-out “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum. While Ye ran through his greatest hits catalog, Drake completed his victory lap with Certified Lover Boy , his 10th Billboard 200 -topping album (though one met with middling reviews), with its first-ever live performance . The concert, and reconciliation, wasn’t just monumental for either rapper or even the millions of fans who witnessed it in person or via livestream; it was monumental for hip-hop.

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022 :
Introduction & Honorable Mentions | Rookie of the Year: Steve Lacy | Comeback of the Year: Sam Smith | No. 10: Nicki Minaj | No. 9: Future | No. 8: Jack Harlow | No. 7: Doja Cat | No. 6: Lizzo

Going into 2022, the 6 God still couldn’t be knocked from his pedestal, and he couldn’t be blamed for mostly just cruising at his high altitude through the year’s first few months. Guest spots on Gunna ’s “P power” in January, which arrived a week later than its parent album DS4Ever , and Jack Harlow ’s “Churchill Downs” in May helped elevate both Southern rap princes, which comes with the territory of a Drizzy co-sign. But it was the Louisville-bred charmer who was matching Drake’s “flows and the hoes and the packed out shows,” and seemingly coming for his title of rap’s heartthrob. Yet even without the heart etched into his hairline, Drake was still the same old lovelorn Lothario – and it showed on his verse from Future ’s “Wait For U,” also featuring Tems , which became Future’s biggest-ever hit as a lead artist and Drake’s 10th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

By the year’s midway point, Drake eased off on the team efforts so he could focus on his own craft. On a random afternoon in the middle of June, Drake posted a shadowy graphic on Instagram with chrome, technicolor lettering that read “Honestly, Nevermind” – the title of his out-of-nowhere seventh studio album he was delivering the next day. Another surprise awaited its listeners once midnight rolled around: Drake had made a full-on dance album, alongside veteran house music producers like Black Coffee, Gordo (formerly known as DJ Carnage), Ry X and GOVI.

The set spurred mixed reactions from critics who weren’t convinced he pulled off house music, Drake purists who didn’t care for anything he did outside of rap, and those in between who found his stylistic departure refreshing. Regardless, Honestly, Nevermind became his 11th No. 1 album (though with an underwhelming-for-Drake 204,000 equivalent album units in its first week), and “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage –- the only conventional rap song from the project -– became his 11th No. 1 Hot 100 hit (and record-extending seventh No. 1 debut), making him the first solo male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously twice, following his dual feat with CLB and “Way 2 Sexy” just the year before.

Statistically, Drake still proved he couldn’t miss – and that even if artistically his efforts weren’t to everyone’s taste, he still had his finger on the pulse of what’s hot, given who followed suit just one month later. In July, Beyoncé ushered a proper dance Renaissance with her own studio effort, one that was more celebrated by critics for its due diligence to the genre – and one that surprisingly featured a writing credit from one Aubrey Drake Graham on the track “Heated.” The Queen’s triumphant return outperformed Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind as Renaissance launched atop the Billboard 200 with 332,000 units – but with Drizzy’s imprint on her album, and his own dance album’s release a month prior, he clearly knew to get ahead of the curve.

Yet considering Honestly, Nevermind ’s relative commercial disappointment, it didn’t come as a surprise when Drake went back to what he knew best and reconnected with two of his favorite collaborators. DJ Khaled tapped him and Lil Baby for “Staying Alive,” the lead single from his then-forthcoming album God Did with a questionable, semi-catchy interpolation of the Bee Gees ’ 1977 smash by the same name. With “Staying Alive” debuting at No. 5 on the Hot 100, Drake racked up yet another Billboard chart record : He now held the most top 5 hits (30) on the chart, beating The Beatles ’ mark previously held for 55 years. And only he could make such an impressive feat sound totally ordinary by writing “Ok I broke my records for the month now” over a screenshot of his latest accomplishment on Instagram.

While Drake was effortlessly rewriting Billboard ’s record books, he wasn’t having that same kind of historic run with his live performances. In July, he announced October World Weekend – a precursor to his OVO Fest that he promised to bring “around the world in 2023 to mark its 10th anniversary” – which featured a Young Money reunion with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on the lineup. But the announcement of his COVID-19 diagnosis just hours before the YM trinity was set to take the stage postponed the concert by a week. And once the show did actually happen, it didn’t sustain the recovery he might’ve expected. He resumed the hype by announcing a solo SiriusXM concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater in November, but Takeoff ’s untimely shooting death on the first of the month dampened the mood and led to Drizzy pushing back the shows to the top of 2023.

But he came in strong during the fourth quarter of 2022 – taking a cue from the fact that “Jimmy Cooks” was the only real breakout hit from his Honestly, Nevermind set, and recording an entire album with his collaborator on that chart-topper, 21 Savage. The treacherous twosome embarked on the ultimate faux press run ahead of their collab project, Her Loss : a counterfeit Vogue cover that sparked a real-life lawsuit from Condé Nast ; a Tiny Desk teaser NPR invited them to perform “forreal;” a deepfake interview on The Howard Stern Show ; a Saturday Night Live performance of “On BS” that was, in fact, B.S.; and a COLORS performance that was too good to be true (because it wasn’t). Even though another COVID diagnosis (this time from his right-hand producer Noah “40” Shebib) hit Drizzy with another delay, he offset it with an explosive impact.

The release of Her Loss in early November was met with mixed reviews from critics and crowds, considering his controversial bars about Megan Thee Stallion and ex-girlfriend Serena Williams ’ husband Alexis Ohanian – but regardless, Drake’s diehards were relieved to hear him rapping again following his dance album detour. Her Loss ended up becoming Drake’s gain, earning him his 12th No. 1 album (and 21 Savage’s third) with the year’s biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop set and the fourth-largest streaming week ever for any album, with 513.56 million total on-demand official streams in its debut week. Despite Taylor Swift maintaining her Hot 100 reign with “Anti-Hero” – much to Drake’s emoji-filled dismay – he still controlled eight spots out of the top 10, making him the only artist to have logged at least eight songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 twice, following his nine-spot takeover in September 2021 during CLB ’s debut chart week.

Drake ended 2022 by consistently putting numbers up on the board and persisting as the most statistically untouchable rapper, proving that even his not-so-massive year is still bigger than nearly anyone else’s. He extended his reign on Billboard ’s year-end Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist chart for a seventh year (in large part due to CLB ’s staying power), and even earned a new title when he also topped Billboard ’s year-end Top Dance/Electronic Artist chart , thanks to the surprising-yet-not-surprising success of Honestly, Nevermind.

And even if he remained adamant in maintaining his grudge against the Recording Academy by not submitting any of his own music, his high-profile assists ensured he was still accounted for — as his verses on “Wait For U” and “Churchill Downs” earned him two Grammy nominations for best rap song, with the former also receiving a nod for best melodic rap performance, and his writing on Bey’s Renaissance secured him an album of the year nod. Even when you think he misses, The Boy still scores.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Billie Eilish Welcomes Childish Gambino, Khalid to the Stage in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish was joined by some special guests at her concert Friday night (Dec. 16) at the Kia Forum: Childish Gambino and Khalid. The show — Eilish’s last scheduled for 2022, before the Happier Than Ever world tour picks up again in March 2023 — was her third of a trio of hometown dates at the Los Angeles venue. Being just two days before her Dec. 18 birthday, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) took a moment to wish her a happy birthday with the crowd. He also performed his Grammy-winning song “Redbone” from his 2016 album Awaken, My Love! Related Watch Billie Eilish &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Jay-Z 2022 Year-End Playlist Includes: Beyonce, Drake, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Quavo and Takeoff, More

Jay-Z shared his year-end playlist of favorite songs on Tidal this week, which featured appearances from such usual suspects as Drake and 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Lil Baby, Quavo and Takeoff, and, of course, Beyoncé. And, because he’s a devoted husband, he actually included three songs from Bey’s acclaimed Renaissance album: “America Has a Problem,” “I’m That Girl” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.” Related Nas Ties Jay-Z for Most Top 10 Albums on Billboard 200 Among Rappers 12/15/2022 Related Nas Ties Jay-Z for Most Top 10 Albums on Billboard 200 Among Rappers 12/15/2022 The 41-song playlist of 2022 favorites has Jigga’s go-to tracks from the past...
Billboard

From Rosalía & Cardi B to The Weeknd, What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We’re officially less than 10 days from Christmas, and new music remains the gift that keeps on giving. This week, everyone from Rosalía and Cardi B to The Weeknd dropped new songs, and we want to know which release you love the most. Related First Stream: New Music From The Weeknd, Rosalía & Cardi B, Juice WLRD and More 12/16/2022 The Weeknd unveiled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” just in time for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. The grandiose ballad, which plays over the end credits of the long-awaited alien sequel from James Cameron, was produced by Swedish House...
Billboard

Casablanca Records ‘Spinning Gold’ Biopic Trailer Features Wiz Khalifa, Jason DeRulo, Ledisi & More: Watch

The stories about Casablanca Records are legendarily insane. Some center around the tall tales of the wildly successful independent label founded by producer Neil Bogart in 1973 that briefly shot to global dominance during the disco era thanks releasing landmark albums by everyone from Kiss to Donna Summer, the Village People, George Clinton’s Parliament and Cher. They also, invariably, lead to equally bonkers accounts of shady accounting, mountains of debt (and cocaine) and wild accounts of the lengths Bogart would go to promote his acts. Sounds like a movie, right? Well, on March 31 that biopic, Spinning Gold, will hit theaters...
Billboard

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon Is Releasing a Debut Solo Mixtape: Here’s When ‘Black Eye’ Arrives

Vernon is the next member of SEVENTEEN who’s gearing up to go solo. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the rapper announced that he will be releasing a debut solo mixtape titled Black Eye, making him the third of the 13-member group to drop a solo project. The news was shared to SEVENTEEN’s social media accounts along with the official cover art, which is a faux poster that features the title of the project written in bold red graffiti lettering and a photo of Vernon standing atop a smoking monster truck. Flames and stark lighting also decorate the poster, as well an...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lizzo Brings Holiday Cheer to ‘SNL’ With Cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Someday at Christmas’: Watch

Lizzo brought some holiday cheer to Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17. Stepping in for previously announced performers Yeah Yeah Yeahs — who canceled because the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner is still recovering from pneumonia — the pop-rap star served as the NBC sketch comedy series’ final musical guest of 2022. Related Cecily Strong Serenaded by ‘Casual Elvis’ Austin Butler on Last Day at ‘SNL&rsquo… 12/18/2022 For her first performance during the Austin Butler-hosted episode, Lizzo transformed the stage into her own personal bedroom while delivering “Break Up Twice,” a moody track from her latest album, Special, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard...
Billboard

Rosalia Drops ‘Despecha’ Remix With Cardi B: Stream It Now

Rosalía and Cardi B join forces for the new “Despechá” remix, which was unleashed Friday (Dec. 16). After teasing the remix on Wednesday, the Spanish singer-songwriter unveiled a day later that the “WAP” singer would be her collaborator on the new version, which features Cardi rapping over the hypnotizing mambo beat. “Since long time ago, I wanted to make music with her,” Rosalía said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me too. So I was like, “This song is inspired in Mambo, it’s inspired in música...
Billboard

With Support From Jack Harlow & Drake, Druski Wants To Take His Comedic Chops to the Next Level

Druski is on the verge of revolutionizing what it means to be a comedian in the era of social media. What started as a dream of becoming a star turned into reality for the Atlanta, Georgia native, and it only took him five years to reach the highest point in his field. Related Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Revealed 12/15/2022 So many people have tried their hand at making others laugh on Twitter and Instagram, and those who succeeded — like Druski — were tasked with figuring out what to do next. In Druski’s world, the answer to that question lies in his upcoming Coulda...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From The Weeknd, Rosalía & Cardi B, Juice WLRD and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, The Weeknd trumpets the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water, Cardi B offers an extra shot of espresso to a Rosalía hit, Little Simz drops a surprise follow-up album to her acclaimed 2021 LP and more. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: The Weeknd, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” The Weeknd is no stranger to big movie soundtrack singles,...
Billboard

Janet Jackson Is ‘So Excited’ for Together Again Tour, Confirms ‘There Will Be New Music’

Cheers to more escapades! Janet Jackson visited the TODAY show on Friday (Dec. 16) to discuss her upcoming tour, plans for new music and more. During the chat, the famously soft-spoken superstar was even quieter than usual, on account of losing her voice, but that didn’t stop her from spilling the tea. “I feel great, we’re so excited,” she said of preparations for Janet Jackson: Together Again. “It’s gonna be a fun time with Ludacris as a special guest … You know, I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. Thought it would be a lot...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Billboard

Zach Bryan, ‘Wednesday’ Music Reign on Top TV Songs Chart

Zach Bryan and songs featured in Netflix’s new series Wednesday rule Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November 2022. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of November 2022. Related From 'Goo Goo' to Gaga: 'Wednesday' Brings 'Bloody Mary' to Top 40 of Billboard Global Chart 12/15/2022 Bryan claims the top two spots of the November 2022 list thanks to two different TV shows. “Something in the Orange” reigns after being heard...
Billboard

RM Performs Intimate Set Filled With ‘Indigo’ Songs for ‘Live in Seoul’ Concert: Watch

For all the BTS ARMY members unable to hop on a flight to see RM’s intimate concert in Seoul, BANGTANTV has the next best thing. On Thursday (Dec. 15), BTS’ YouTube channel uploaded the full set of the rapper’s recent concert at Seoul’s Rolling Hall, which contained a multitude of tracks from his recently released solo LP, Indigo. The video kicks off with classy, film-style footage of fans waiting in line for entrance to the show and posters around the area that reads “Indigo is the wARMYest blue” scattered around near the queue. Fans lucky enough to make it to...
Billboard

Here’s Why Fans Think Dua Lipa Is Involved With Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film

The long-awaited Barbie movie is finally hitting theaters on July 21, 2023, and the first teaser trailer was shared to the film’s new Instagram page on Friday (Dec. 16). And while it’s known that Margot Robbie stars as the iconic blonde doll, and Ryan Gosling will take on the role of her handsome boyfriend Ken, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the official Instagram for the film was following 15 people involved with the movie — including Dua Lipa. Eagle-eyed fans who noticed began to speculate what the “Levitating” singer’s involvement in the film might be, with the most popular theory being that...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Zeds Dead & GRiZ, DJ_Dave, Subtronics & More

This week in dance music: We talked to nightlife promoters about how they kept crowds on the floor this year, we chatted with Dutch producer Mau P about his hit “Drugs From Amsterdam,” the Rüfüs Du Sol guys dropped the lineup for the festival in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula this May, Kaskade and deadmau5 didn’t let an exploding generator stop them from playing a historic show at the L.A. Coliseum, we said arrivederci to the second season of White Lotus with this house edit of the show’s theme song, we heard an exclusive from Soulwax’s soundtrack for the latest Grand Theft...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Deliver a Gorgeous Cover of a U2 Hit: Watch

It’s official: Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi need to start a band together. As part of Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar With Lewis Capaldi documentary, the two pop stars teamed up for a duet of U2‘s 1987 hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin, and shared a video of the beautifully simple recording process. The duo kept their setup minimalistic for the cover released Tuesday (Dec. 13), using no backup instruments other than the ones they play themselves. With Capaldi on piano and Horan on acoustic guitar, the two took turns...
Billboard

Tunefind Top TV/Movie Synchs of 2022: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Top Again, ‘Euphoria’ Takes Song Honors

For the sixth year in a row, Grey’s Anatomy is the top TV show for music synchs on TV, according to Tunefind. Tunefind has revealed its year-end top shows, movies, songs and artists for onscreen music synchs in 2022, and the long-running ABC drama again tops the list. The music discovery website Tunefind’s year-end rankings are based only on traffic and interaction on its website, which helps fans identify what song they heard in a TV show or film. Tunefind’s year-end charts are separate from the monthly Top TV Songs chart, presented with Billboard. The monthly Top TV Songs chart ranks the...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Is ‘Grateful’ for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Hitting No. 1 for the Fourth Year in a Row

Mariah Carey has nothing but love and gratitude when it comes to the continued chart domination of “All I Want for Christmas is You.” On Thursday (Dec. 15), the living legend posted a photo on Twitter with Billboard‘s own Silvio Pietroluongo, senior vice president of charts and data development, who presented her with a plaque commemorating the holiday smash’s fourth annual trip to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. “Grateful,” she simply captioned the post, using a red heart and lamb emoji, and giving Billboard‘s social handle a shout-out. Related Mariah Carey Makes Another Christmas Dream Come True By Praising 4th...
Billboard

Cecily Strong Serenaded by ‘Casual Elvis’ Austin Butler on Last Day at ‘SNL’: Watch

Cecily Strong received a heartfelt sendoff by Elvis star Austin Butler during her final day at Saturday Night Live on Dec. 17. The longtime SNL cast member, whose departure from the NBC comedy series was announced on earlier in the day, appeared in a sketch titled “Blue Christmas” in which she portrays a RadioShack employee who is leaving the company after 11 years. Related Lizzo Brings Holiday Cheer to ‘SNL’ With Cover of Stevie Wonder's ‘Someday at Christmas&rsquo… 12/18/2022 “As some of you know, this is Cecily’s last day working at RadioShack after eight incredible years,” SNL‘s Kenan Thompson, who plays the store’s manager, tells...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy