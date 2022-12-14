NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
18-21-22-30-32, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 4
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,990,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-6-3
(nine, six, three)
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
Pick 4 Day
1-3-2-6
(one, three, two, six)
Pick 4 Evening
0-5-7-7
(zero, five, seven, seven)
Powerball
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10
(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $149,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
04-05-10-24-33
(four, five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
