‘George and Tammy’s Jessica Chastain Earns Golden Globe Nomination for Tammy Wynette Portrayal

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain is so good at portraying Tammy Wynette that she received a Golden Globes nomination earlier this week.

To think, George and Tammy premiered only last week. And it’s already generating huge buzz about the limited series that focuses on the lives of and relationship between country music legends Wynette and George Jones. Michael Shannon portrays Jones.

Chastain posted about the Golden Globes and shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram feed. Hint, she’s singing a Wynette classic. Here’s how she introduced the video clip:

“Thank you Golden Globes for today’s nomination!!!! I am so happy and honored that you recognized George and Tammy today. (yellow heart emoji). ‘Stand By Your Man’ was such a pivotal moment in Tammy’s career and I was beyond nervous to sing it. Here’s a little (behind the scenes) of that moment. I have so much respect for Tammy Wynette and her legacy was what kept me going through all the ‘bad times’, the ‘good times’ and all of filming of George and Tammy. I can’t wait for you all to see the rest of the series!”

This Is Eighth Golden Globe Nomination for Jessica Chastain

The Golden Globes are Jan. 10. This is Chastain’s eighth nomination. She won the Best Actress-Motion Picture-Drama award in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty. The Globes honors work on both the big and small screens. And this is Chastain’s second nomination for a TV role. She also received one for HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage.

She’s in the Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category this year. And she’s vying with Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

Jessica Chastain portrays Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannon is George Jones on Showtime’s GEORGE & TAMMY. (Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.)

Fans obviously were interested to see how Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon portrayed two larger than life characters. You could watch the premiere on Showtime, Paramount and CMT last week. It drew a total audience of 3.3 million live/same-day viewers. That made it the most-watched premiere ever on Showtime.

Wynette was one of the first big female country stars. She came of age in the 1960s. By the 70s, she was one of the most popular stars in the country genre. She totaled more than 20 No. 1 hits. She married George Jones in 1969. The same year, she joined the cast of the Grand Ole Opry. Plus, she won her second Grammy. Call it a life and career defining year.

The couple stayed married for six tumultuous years. Because of a previous contract, Jones couldn’t record with Wynette until 1971. They toured with a bus called “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music.”

Wynette died in 1998, when Jessica Chastain was 21.