Read full article on original website
Related
Kapok Fiber Used For Clothing Adds Compostable, Fruity Flair to Our Wardrobes
We're always seeking out new sustainable fashion materials, to transition to from the unsustainable materials we're used to. Whether that means swapping our leather sneakers for pineapple leather, or opting for organic cotton clothing over polyester, there are so many ways you can build a more sustainable wardrobe. And recently,...
Shareholder Activism Could Be the Key to Making Companies More Sustainable
Making big changes at a major company can be difficult, especially when the company holds a lot of power. Bringing attention to serious problems and making sure that they get addressed can be complicated, even for an employee — but that’s just what a shareholder activist does. Shareholder...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 1