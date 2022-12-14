Read full article on original website
Panther Wrestlers Lose Tight Matches
Results courtesy Coach Brian Buri, Photos courtesy Jessie Otten. Taking on Mercer County and Fulton on the road Thursday night, EP wrestlers lost one match on a tie breaker and the other by a slim 3 point margin. The Panthers and Steamers were tied at 39 at the end of...
Moline survives a test from Quincy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons survive a test from Quincy, but they go on to win 56-44. The win leaves Moline alone atop the Western Big Six standings, a game ahead of the Blue Devils.
Panther Bowlers Take On Rock Island
The Panther Bowling Boys took on Rock Island on Thursday at Triple Play in Fulton. Visiting Rock Island came away victorious with a total team score 3285 to the Panthers 2652. Ethan Otten posted the highest game for the Panthers with a 191. High series was posted by Bryce VanDeWostine with a 514. Other Panther series scores: Ethan Otten 500, Keith Goodson 475, Shawn Chandler 447 and Robert Winters 401.
Lottery Player Scores Winning $500K Powerball Ticket in Small Illinois Town
$500K winning Powerball ticket sold in NW Illinois
Prophetstown Powerball Player Hits Half Million Dollar Prize (video)
A local Illinois Lottery Powerball player made their Christmas Season brighter than bright when they found out the ticket they purchased at Shaw’s Marketplace in Prophetstown was worth $500,000. The ticket was purchased on Wednesday night and sold by store employee Aaron Sandrock. The winner verified the winning ticket...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
Obituary- Christopher J. Dever
Christopher J. Dever, 50 of Rock Falls died Wednesday December 14, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1972 in Morrison, the son of Robert Lee and Nettie (Hunter) Dever. And was a 1990 graduate of Prophetstown High School. He was a veteran of the US Army having served during...
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Is This Illinois Restaurant’s Sign Funny or Frustrating? You Be The Judge
Have you ever driven by a storefront with a misspelled word on its marquee and cringed at the sight? Or perhaps you've chuckled at the creative rearrangement of letters that make a word look completely different from its intended form. Either way, spelling errors on marquees can be a source of both entertainment and frustration.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Transition from rain to snow likely this evening, accumulations possible
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - December’s not only been a mild month thus far, it’s been a rather quiet one. That is, until now. Much of the Stateline’s been on the receiving end of nearly an inch of rainfall over the past 24 hours, and more’s on the way. Steady rain has returned to the area late Wednesday afternoon and will continue through a good chunk of the evening, with locally heavy downpours a very good bet at times.
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
