Related
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
KCTV 5
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
khqa.com
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clay County Authorities Investigating Fatal Wednesday Night Crash
Clay County authorities are investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday evening involving a male teenager. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7:17 Wednesday evening on A Highway near 112th Street. Authorities say a teenage driver of a Chevy Impala lost control, sideswiped a Ford F-150,...
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
KMZU
Driver injured after vehicle hydroplanes in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A vehicle hydroplaning on I-70 at Route E in Lafayette County caused injuries for the driver. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the eastbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the cable barrier and came to rest in the westbound lanes. Enrique...
mycouriertribune.com
Fatality crash victim IDed as Holt teen
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt. According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations...
2nd individual charged in shooting that injured KCI officer
A Warrensburg, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting that left a Kansas City International Airport officer injured on Friday.
Independence police looking for driver that struck child getting off school bus
Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver that struck a child getting off a school bus Wednesday.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage. 6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
KMZU
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
