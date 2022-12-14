ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson

CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
LAWSON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash

EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
NEW CAMBRIA, MO
kttn.com

Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash

An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers

A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clay County Authorities Investigating Fatal Wednesday Night Crash

Clay County authorities are investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday evening involving a male teenager. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7:17 Wednesday evening on A Highway near 112th Street. Authorities say a teenage driver of a Chevy Impala lost control, sideswiped a Ford F-150,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Driver injured after vehicle hydroplanes in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A vehicle hydroplaning on I-70 at Route E in Lafayette County caused injuries for the driver. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the eastbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the cable barrier and came to rest in the westbound lanes. Enrique...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Fatality crash victim IDed as Holt teen

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt. According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage. 6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO

