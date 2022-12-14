Farming Hope Is Moving its Culinary Training Program to Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street

Farming Hope , a non-profit based in the Bay Area, has signed a lease for a new address. According to SF Eater , the business is moving its distribution kitchen and job training program from 149 Fell Street to 698 Van Ness Avenue — a space previously home to San Francisco Cooking School.

The non-profit’s website explains Farming Hope as “a garden-to-table job training program for community members who are overcoming obstacles such as former incarceration or homelessness.” In addition to the training program, Farming Hope operates Farming Hope at Manny’s, “a cafe, restaurant, and wine and beer bar inside of Manny’s, a civic gathering space in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission district,” a community food hub called Refettorio San Francisco, and Divisidero Farming Hope Garden.

What Now San Francisco contacted the Co-Executive Director of Farming Hope, Andie Sobrepeña , but she was unable to provide further information by the time of publication.

Photo: Official

