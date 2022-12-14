Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
Wind, snow, cold keep things closed; travel remains hazardous
First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.
Times-Online
North Dakota weather update....
Partly sunny, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -21. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
The impact blizzards have on the disabled
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
KFYR-TV
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
Winter storm watch in Twin Cities: Big snow totals possible
Round 1 of a long-duration winter storm is in the books for southern Minnesota while it continues to hammer the North Shore of Lake Superior, but the threat of significant snow with Round 2 Thursday-Saturday has prompted the National Weather Service to place the Twin Cities metro in a winter storm watch.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
wdayradionow.com
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
North Dakota got walloped with snow and here are your totals from around the state.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Calls In Outside Resources; Power Outages To Last Through Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power held a press conference Friday afternoon to update the media and public on its continued efforts to restore power to thousands of customers on the 4th day since the two-part winter storm moved into the Northland. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Minnesota Power reported...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
kfgo.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
How snow days for schools are decided in North Dakota
The superintendent drives around the area to understand road conditions and constantly contacts local city departments to make the decision.
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
Comments / 0