Minnesota State

kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

The impact blizzards have on the disabled

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning

Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
MINOT, ND
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND

