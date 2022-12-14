West Virginia to receive more than $500M for bridge projects

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia will receive more than half a billion dollars in federal funding over the next five years to use to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges.

The more than $548 million in federal funding is coming from the $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure projects that was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

The announcement comes one day after the West Virginia Division of Transportation (WVDOT) announced 13 new bridge projects on Interstate 79 just in the 40-mile stretch between Lost Creek in Harrison County and Interstate 68 in Monongalia County.

The IIJA bridge program allows 100% federal funding for certain off-system bridges, which typically require a 20% local match, according to the release.

The WVDOT is currently looking at 75 municipal bridge projects eligible for 100% funding through the IIJA bridge program and intends to work with municipalities to find matching funds for 39 more, the release said.

