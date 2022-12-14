ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia to receive more than $500M for bridge projects

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7XAz_0jidkkMT00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia will receive more than half a billion dollars in federal funding over the next five years to use to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges.

The more than $548 million in federal funding is coming from the $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure projects that was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) according to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

New scam targeting veterans with PACT Act benefits

The announcement comes one day after the West Virginia Division of Transportation (WVDOT) announced 13 new bridge projects on Interstate 79 just in the 40-mile stretch between Lost Creek in Harrison County and Interstate 68 in Monongalia County.

The IIJA bridge program allows 100% federal funding for certain off-system bridges, which typically require a 20% local match, according to the release.

The WVDOT is currently looking at 75 municipal bridge projects eligible for 100% funding through the IIJA bridge program and intends to work with municipalities to find matching funds for 39 more, the release said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
wsvaonline.com

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WVNT-TV

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department one of the busiest in West Virginia

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department one of the busiest in West Virginia. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department one of the busiest …. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department one of the busiest in West Virginia. Preparations underway ahead of New River Gorge National …. Preparations underway ahead of New River Gorge National Park turning...
BEAVER, WV
Metro News

Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North graduates latest class

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — There’s a new group of graduates from the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North. A Friday graduation ceremony in Kingwood honored 79 cadets as part of the second class to graduate this year. The Guard said just more than 5,300 cadets have graduated from the academy since it started in 1993.
KINGWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release. During last year's firearms season, 42,143 bucks were killed.The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR's Wildlife Resources section, said mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. Hunting opportunities for antlerless deer also will occur later this month.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Line crews work to restore panhandle power

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Crews from Potomac Edison Power Company have restored electricity to approximately 18,000 customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle region as well as neighboring Maryland. However, there are still several thousand to go. “We did bring in an additional 39 line workers from...
MARYLAND STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

GHSP begins holiday impaired driving enforcement mobilization

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program has begun a high-visibility enforcement mobilization that will go through New Year’s Day as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving in West Virginia. The GHSP is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy