Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
A KPRC 2 reporter is performing at the Houston Texans game on Sunday
Longtime local TV reporter Cathy Hernandez is making a triumphant return to the Texans cheerleaders.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
iheart.com
This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team
Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Man beaten with baseball bat at METRORail stop in north Houston, HPD says
A group of men and the victim, who may have had a knife at the time, got into an altercation when someone pulled out a baseball bat and beat him, police said.
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
Bonds set for 2 women accused of leading police on wild high-speed chase in NW Houston
At one point, the women were driving right through people's front yards and side-swiped some innocent drivers.
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prize
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: CPS visited child twice before death, missing man found in Friendswood, Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Documents: 7-year-old killed in washing machine was visited by CPS twice. Troy Koehler, the 7-year-old who was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Spring back in July, had been visited by CPS twice in the same year he was killed.
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Turner announces two TSU/COH initiatives at commencement
During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
This bright white new build in Houston has the closet of our dreams for $12.5M
The River Oaks home is more than 12,000 square feet on a half-acre lot.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0