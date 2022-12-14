ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team

Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

#ICYMI: CPS visited child twice before death, missing man found in Friendswood, Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Documents: 7-year-old killed in washing machine was visited by CPS twice. Troy Koehler, the 7-year-old who was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Spring back in July, had been visited by CPS twice in the same year he was killed.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner announces two TSU/COH initiatives at commencement

During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
