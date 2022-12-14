Read full article on original website
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
Drivers Still Stranded in South Dakota
New Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
‘Ground blizzard’ in Northern Plains continues to snarl travel into fourth day
The snow may have stopped falling, but Blizzard Warnings stretched into their fourth day across the Northern Plains as relentless winds whip around piles of snow measured in feet in many places, dropping visibilities near zero.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who went missing earlier this week while collecting firewood along the South Dakota and Wyoming state line was rescued Thursday night, according to a post on the Pennington County Search and Rescue Facebook page. The man was taken to the hospital. His name...
Brutally cold temperatures next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
Program to pay Colorado River water users for conservation
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico this week revived a program aimed at keeping water in the dwindling Colorado River by paying users who take conservation measures. Starting in April 2023, the System Conservation Pilot Program will pay users $150 per acre-foot of water they...
Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions
Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours. The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be...
Most stretches of interstate in Wyoming reopened, but closures due to crashes, weather persist on some of I-80, I-90
CASPER, Wyo. — After widespread closures Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, most stretches of interstate in Wyoming have been reopened to most traffic as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. However, some closures are in effect on all three major interstates. I-25 is open...
‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds
A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
