Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
alxnow.com
Housing redevelopment in Arlandria would triple the number of affordable residences
A planned redevelopment of an affordable housing building in Arlandria could triple the number of units on the site. Community Lodgings Inc. is headed to the Planning Commission on Feb. 7 to pitch redevelopment plans for 3908 Elbert Avenue, currently the 29-unit Carpenters Lodgings building. The building, originally constructed in...
multihousingnews.com
Willco Breaks Ground in DC’s Golden Triangle
Plans for the former Peace Corps headquarters include the redevelopment of office space into apartments. Willco has broken ground on an office-to-residential conversion project in the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District of Washington, D.C. The community, Elle, will feature 163 units in 185,000 square feet of space. Originally, the site,...
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November
This seven-bedroom Colonial stretches over 11,000 square feet on five acres of land and comes with eight bathrooms and two half-baths. There are also six wood-burning fireplaces, a theater, a screened porch, a deck, and a patio that leads to an outdoor fire pit, large swimming pool, and tennis court.
tysonsreporter.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
theburn.com
HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg
The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
Lodging
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation
Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
chainstoreage.com
Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments
PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in Virginia
A popular grocery store chain recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Virginia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Wegmans Food Markets will be opening its newest Virginia grocery store location in Reston.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV
WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
alxnow.com
Mixed-use development near Van Dorn Metro could create new pedestrian link with Fairfax
An industrial park on Vine Street, squeezed between the Van Dorn Street Metro station and the Beltway, could be replaced with a new mixed-use development — and a new potential connection to the Van Dorn Metro station. The development plans, however, hinge on hopes that the Virginia Department of...
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
Rental assistance possibly coming to Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Help for people in Prince George’s County struggling to pay their rent could be on the way. Affordable housing is a big issue for many cities, including Laurel, Bladensburg and Greenbelt. Now, leaders are hoping to make changes on the county level through rent stabilization. “Prices of rent […]
sancerresatsunset.com
Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia
Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location Shutters
T.J. Maxx in Friendship Heights Washington DC is permanently closing on Dec 24. Information in this article is sourced from www.mocoshow.com, www.thelayoff.com, and www.patch.com.
wsfltv.com
Landscaping company surprises employees with bonuses up to $200K
A landscaping company that operates in eight states and Washington, D.C. says it surprised its employees with a total of $28 million in appreciation bonuses. Ruppert Landscape says the bonuses went to employees who have been with the company for at least one year. Excluding the top leadership team, 1,200 employees received bonuses reportedly ranging from $7,000 to $200,000.
Comments / 2