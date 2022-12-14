ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

multihousingnews.com

Willco Breaks Ground in DC's Golden Triangle

Plans for the former Peace Corps headquarters include the redevelopment of office space into apartments. Willco has broken ground on an office-to-residential conversion project in the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District of Washington, D.C. The community, Elle, will feature 163 units in 185,000 square feet of space. Originally, the site,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

This seven-bedroom Colonial stretches over 11,000 square feet on five acres of land and comes with eight bathrooms and two half-baths. There are also six wood-burning fireplaces, a theater, a screened porch, a deck, and a patio that leads to an outdoor fire pit, large swimming pool, and tennis court.
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
theburn.com

HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg

The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
ASHBURN, VA
Lodging

Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation

Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
chainstoreage.com

Springfield Town Center in D.C. metro approved for hotel and apartments

PREIT’s plan to add residential components to its centers in high-density areas has moved one more step forward. The mall owner-operator has received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel at Springfield Town Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV

WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WUSA9

Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia

Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wsfltv.com

Landscaping company surprises employees with bonuses up to $200K

A landscaping company that operates in eight states and Washington, D.C. says it surprised its employees with a total of $28 million in appreciation bonuses. Ruppert Landscape says the bonuses went to employees who have been with the company for at least one year. Excluding the top leadership team, 1,200 employees received bonuses reportedly ranging from $7,000 to $200,000.
WASHINGTON, DC

