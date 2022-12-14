The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO