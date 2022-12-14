Read full article on original website
Colorado experts warn of fentanyl dangers during holidays
Fentanyl contributed to or caused the deaths of more than 900 people in Colorado last year, and now experts are warning people about the danger fentanyl poses during the holidays.
Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports two children have died from severe strep infections and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. According to the CDPHE, group A strep is very contagious and generally spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets and direct contact. According The post Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children appeared first on KRDO.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Colorado Department of Public Health Says Two Children Have Died from Invasive Strep Infections
The Colorado Department of Public Health is reporting two children have died and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. The 11 reported cases of invasive group A strep have all been from the Denver metro area. Cases range in age from 10 months to 6 years, but anyone of any age can get group A strep. CDPHE says that the two deaths were young children who were not yet school aged.
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
Disease Isn’t Taking a Holiday Break
As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday week, state and national health officials have expressed concerns over whether a trifecta of respiratory illness might be spread as people gather in celebration. That concern involves not only COVD-19 variants, but the usual spread of seasonal influenza and this year’s...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Illinois boy, 8, denied life-saving surgery by insurance
His family says the surgeon qualified to operate on him also practices plastic surgery, so their insurance won't cover it.
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, and other Respiratory Illnesses
With cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rising across the nation, this past week Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration that includes RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. Pediatric wards across the country, including some in Colorado, are filling with sick children.
Stuck in Reverse: Dangerous Driving Behaviors Continue to Rise
Colorado State Troopers responding to more crashes in 2022 than last year. Given that the goal is to keep people alive and safe, practicing safe driving behaviors would seem to be a no-brainer. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year...
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
There may have been ‘about 10 schools’ assimilating Indigenous children in Colorado
History Colorado researchers investigating schools that assimilated Indigenous youth around the turn of the 20th Century in Colorado say the forced schooling may have taken place at more locations than previously known. “We have identified what we think are about 10 schools that operated in Colorado in that period of...
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
January's new egg mandate will burden the poor | Colorado Springs Gazette
Pity the poor when comfortable moralists discover a new virtue. Consider chickens. For most people, eggs are a great and affordable source of nutrition. The Mayo Clinic Health System summarizes the egg as follows:. “One egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates,...
