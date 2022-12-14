ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports two children have died from severe strep infections and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. According to the CDPHE, group A strep is very contagious and generally spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets and direct contact. According The post Colorado health officials warn of new severe strep in children appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Department of Public Health Says Two Children Have Died from Invasive Strep Infections

The Colorado Department of Public Health is reporting two children have died and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. The 11 reported cases of invasive group A strep have all been from the Denver metro area. Cases range in age from 10 months to 6 years, but anyone of any age can get group A strep. CDPHE says that the two deaths were young children who were not yet school aged.
Disease Isn’t Taking a Holiday Break

As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday week, state and national health officials have expressed concerns over whether a trifecta of respiratory illness might be spread as people gather in celebration. That concern involves not only COVD-19 variants, but the usual spread of seasonal influenza and this year’s...
Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, and other Respiratory Illnesses

With cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rising across the nation, this past week Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration that includes RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. Pediatric wards across the country, including some in Colorado, are filling with sick children.
Stuck in Reverse: Dangerous Driving Behaviors Continue to Rise

Colorado State Troopers responding to more crashes in 2022 than last year. Given that the goal is to keep people alive and safe, practicing safe driving behaviors would seem to be a no-brainer. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year...
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
January's new egg mandate will burden the poor | Colorado Springs Gazette

Pity the poor when comfortable moralists discover a new virtue. Consider chickens. For most people, eggs are a great and affordable source of nutrition. The Mayo Clinic Health System summarizes the egg as follows:. “One egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates,...
