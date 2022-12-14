ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Syracuse.com

Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell got a lot worse after their Saturday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan and co. held a seemingly insurmountable 33 – 0 lead at halftime of the game. What a way to get Jeff Saturday his second professional win, right? Instead, what we got was a historically […] The post Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
Syracuse.com

Gone but not forgotten: Inside the phone call that led Cole Beasley back to the Bills

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Brandon Beane was traveling the day after Thanksgiving when he realized he had a missed call from Cole Beasley. Gone but not forgotten, Beasley had never missed a Bills game. He still spoke with a lot of his former teammates, rooting for them from a distance. He watched Buffalo win a tough one against the Detroit Lions and, despite retiring in October, Beasley came to the realization that his itch to return to football wasn’t going to scratch itself.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game

After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are skating on thin ice right now. Their lead over the NFC South grows smaller and smaller with each win by their division rivals. Getting over .500 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals would be great for them. However, that task has become much harder with WR Julio […] The post Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Dolphins dispel delusional narrative in heart-breaking loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins (8-6) came up just short in a 32-29 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills (11-3). Though the result wasn’t what the team wanted, the Dolphins demolished a foolish narrative in front of the football world. Leading up to Saturday night’s game nobody gave Miami...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols

The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Patriots icon Julian Edelman reveals the only reason he’d unretire after receiving calls from 3 NFL teams

Julian Edelman is a Patriot for life, and the former New England Patriots wide receiver made that abundantly clear to the teams inquiring about his services. The now 36-year-old wideout recently revealed that he got calls from at least three teams who are interested in signing him if he opts to unretire. However, Edelman turned all of them down, citing that the only reason he would consider getting out of retirement is if he’d be joining a Patriots team that is contending for the title.
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen

Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
