The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Josh Allen’s neighbor on getting the QB to the game, despite snow
Marc Braun tells us he's ready to help Allen again.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell got a lot worse after their Saturday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan and co. held a seemingly insurmountable 33 – 0 lead at halftime of the game. What a way to get Jeff Saturday his second professional win, right? Instead, what we got was a historically […] The post Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Scouting Hurricanes QB Commitment Emory Williams
Milton High School quarterback Emory Williams looks to continue Miami tradition.
A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh
Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: NFL Week 15 time, TV channel, free live stream
The Buffalo Bills play their first Saturday game of the season this week, as they host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on December 17 (12/17/2022) at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and in market on ABC (Buffalo) and CBS...
Gone but not forgotten: Inside the phone call that led Cole Beasley back to the Bills
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Brandon Beane was traveling the day after Thanksgiving when he realized he had a missed call from Cole Beasley. Gone but not forgotten, Beasley had never missed a Bills game. He still spoke with a lot of his former teammates, rooting for them from a distance. He watched Buffalo win a tough one against the Detroit Lions and, despite retiring in October, Beasley came to the realization that his itch to return to football wasn’t going to scratch itself.
Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game
After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to the tundra at Lambeau Field to face off with the Green Bay Packers. Are you ready for some football? It’s time for Monday Night Football and for us to share our NFL odds series with a Rams-Packers prediction and pick. The Rams...
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills’ win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the way to the Miami 11 with 39 seconds left, and handed the ball to Singletary on 2nd-and-8.
Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are skating on thin ice right now. Their lead over the NFC South grows smaller and smaller with each win by their division rivals. Getting over .500 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals would be great for them. However, that task has become much harder with WR Julio […] The post Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Dolphins dispel delusional narrative in heart-breaking loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins (8-6) came up just short in a 32-29 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills (11-3). Though the result wasn’t what the team wanted, the Dolphins demolished a foolish narrative in front of the football world. Leading up to Saturday night’s game nobody gave Miami...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots icon Julian Edelman reveals the only reason he’d unretire after receiving calls from 3 NFL teams
Julian Edelman is a Patriot for life, and the former New England Patriots wide receiver made that abundantly clear to the teams inquiring about his services. The now 36-year-old wideout recently revealed that he got calls from at least three teams who are interested in signing him if he opts to unretire. However, Edelman turned all of them down, citing that the only reason he would consider getting out of retirement is if he’d be joining a Patriots team that is contending for the title.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
