ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
DETROIT, MI
Government Technology

School Lockdown Thwarts Kidnapping Suspect, Cops Say

(TNS) -When school safety procedures fail in a time of crisis, the news spreads far, wide, and fast. When a potential danger is averted, the message isn't always delivered with the same attention. Johnson Early Childhood Center in the Taylor School District in Michigan had its safety measures tested on...
TAYLOR, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

RHINO Serves Search Warrant in Adrian Early Friday Morning

Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) served a search warrant in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of E. Michigan Street in the City of Adrian early this morning. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team conducted the initial entry and secured the...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
TOLEDO, OH
The Oakland Press

More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed

A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Medical emergency caused fatal crash near Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a truck crash that killed a man near Jackson Thursday, police said. At about 8:37 a.m. Dec. 15, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Carlton Boulevard, west of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman killed after Belleville man flees police, slams into SUV in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and an innocent woman both died after a police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Monroe County. Michigan State Police troopers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Bedford Township just before 3 p.m. because a female was outside screaming, "I need an officer here now" as a man was driving a truck erratically in the driveway and through the front lawns of neighboring homes.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy