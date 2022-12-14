Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
Police descend on auto shop, trap and arrest auto theft suspect after chase in Troy
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jonathan Carlson, who witnessed the incident, reported that it came to an end in auto body shop parking lot, at the corner of Maple and Crooks Rd., where police blocked the suspect in.
Man kills himself in Hamtramck parking lot, police say it was an accident
A 66-year-old man shot and killed himself in his car on Friday, while parked in the lot of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary. The victim appeared to have accidentally discharged his gun while "removing it from the holster, striking himself in the upper leg," Hamtramck Police said in a statement on Facebook.
Government Technology
School Lockdown Thwarts Kidnapping Suspect, Cops Say
(TNS) -When school safety procedures fail in a time of crisis, the news spreads far, wide, and fast. When a potential danger is averted, the message isn't always delivered with the same attention. Johnson Early Childhood Center in the Taylor School District in Michigan had its safety measures tested on...
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that struck Dearborn student exiting bus arrested
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - For the second time this month, a student in Wayne County was the victim of a hit-and-run. "I just heard a very big screaming and I came out from the garage and went around, and saw her getting picked up by the emergency," said witness Abdullah Hussein.
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
Police seize drugs, guns, stolen vehicles in Lenawee County theft ring bust
ADRIAN, MI -- Police uncovered a suspected theft ring in Adrian Friday, leading to several arrests and a large amount of contraband items being seized, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16, officers from several law agencies collaborated to search a property suspected to be the center of a theft ring in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of East Michigan Street in the city of Adrian.
Man arrested in Detroit after crashing into Michigan State Police cruiser
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit man faces criminal charges after crashing into the police patrol car that was responding to the crash he had just been in. At about 11:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Metro South Post responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of northbound I-75 and the Davison Freeway in the City of Detroit.
wlen.com
RHINO Serves Search Warrant in Adrian Early Friday Morning
Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) served a search warrant in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of E. Michigan Street in the City of Adrian early this morning. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team conducted the initial entry and secured the...
13abc.com
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Monroe County
Two people have died after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in Whiteford Township.
65-year-old man dies after crash in Lansing on Saturday
A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.
The Oakland Press
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
Medical emergency caused fatal crash near Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a truck crash that killed a man near Jackson Thursday, police said. At about 8:37 a.m. Dec. 15, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Carlton Boulevard, west of Jackson.
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed after Belleville man flees police, slams into SUV in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and an innocent woman both died after a police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Monroe County. Michigan State Police troopers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Bedford Township just before 3 p.m. because a female was outside screaming, "I need an officer here now" as a man was driving a truck erratically in the driveway and through the front lawns of neighboring homes.
Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
Woman fatally stabs man during domestic dispute, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man is dead and a woman had been arrested in a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal stabbing. Police were called at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to the 2000 block of International Drive in the Aspen Chase Apartment community for a report of a man who had been stabbed, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
