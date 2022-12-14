Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg's Custom Golden WWE Championship Has Gone Missing
Snoop Dogg was presented with a custom WWE Championship by Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch when WWE held the WrestleMania 39 ticket launch party back in August. The legendary rapper then brought it with him on his "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" only to report on Instagram over the weekend that it had suddenly gone missing. Even WWE's official Twitter account responded to the news, calling for a search for the missing title.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Latest Report on Show's Top Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will kick off the company's 2023 schedule and between spoilers for next week's SmackDown and recent online reports, a good chunk of the show's card seems to have already been built. Aside from the two titular Rumble matches, fans can expect Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (news of that broke earlier this month and Owens has been targeting Reigns' title ever since) and Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
WOW Women of Wrestling Crowns Tag Team Champions
Last week David McLane teased the anticpated Tag Team Championships match between Miami's Sweet Heat and The Tonga Twins, and now we know who sits atop the Tag Team division. Sweet Heat came out strong but the Tonga Twins would even things up with stellar teamwork. Unfortunately, Lana Starr and Penelope Pink would intervene and give Sweet Heat a chance to capitalize, and that they did, rolling up the Tonga Twins for the 3-count and the win. Miami's Sweet Heat are now your WOW Tag Team Champions (via Cagematch.net).
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
Damage CTRL Retains WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Help From Mystery Star
WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against the new team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were giving SKY and Kai all they could handle, and Bayley would then try to intervene on their behalf. Nox caught her though and sent her over the barricade, but then a mysterious person in a black hoodie ambushed Nox and attacked her before being carried away by security. It was enough for Nox to be put in the ring and pinned, and it seems that Damage CTRL might have a new member soon.
Report Says WWE's Offer to Sasha Banks Wasn't 'Close' to Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair Deals
It seems that Mercedes Varnado is indeed heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom at the top of 2023, and recent reports had stated that Varnado's release from WWE was final as of when she changed her social handles to her real name from Sasha Banks. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on negotiations between Varnado and WWE, and it states that Varnado was seeking a deal on par with Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch's, but sources say that "she wasn't offered numbers close to that". As for the reason, those sources say "she's not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years."
Miro Breaks Silence on His AEW Absence
All Elite Wrestling has been plagued by the injury bug for the majority of 2022, but some of its absent stars have sat on the sidelines while being perfectly healthy. This is most evident with Miro, the former AEW TNT Champion who has not been seen on AEW programming since September. Miro's last match came at AEW All Out, where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black. Reports have since circulated that Miro's lack of TV time is due to there not being anything for him creatively, at least nothing that he is particularly interested in. Miro was reportedly pitched an angle that would have run up until AEW Full Gear, but he ultimately turned it down.
WWE Reveals John Cena Will Face Roman Reigns on SmackDown
WWE saved the best reveal for last during tonight's SmackDown, and it was quite the Christmas gift for fans. After Roman Reigns and The Bloodline revealed that Reigns would be teaming up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing to finally rid Zayn of Owens, John Cena appeared on the video screen. He then said he got a text from Owens that brought up Cena's current streak of having at least one match for the past 20 years, but he hadn't had one in 2022, breaking the streak. That's when Cena revealed he would be keeping that streak alive and would be KO's partner next week on SmackDown.
Major Update on Sasha Banks' Potential Future in WWE, New Japan and AEW
Sasha Banks' future in the world of pro wrestling has been a mystery ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May over a creative dispute. Since then numerous reports and rumors have popped up online — ranging from Banks being granted her release to her still being under WWE contract to WWE trying to negotiate her and Naomi to come back to negotiations breaking down over Banks' new asking price. Both Banks and WWE officials has remained quiet about the matter the entire time and she has consistently remained on WWE's official roster page. However, Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Fightful Select on Thursday that potentially clears things up.
