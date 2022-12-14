Read full article on original website
Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie ran aground at Chinese Harbor...
Tahoe saw a promising start to the snow season. What's next?
There's no significant chance for snow in the short-term forecast.
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the retirement of Amanda Ray, 56,...
Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations
LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
California couple survive car crash and 300-foot fall, rescued using iPhone
Smartphones take a lot of flack, but for one California couple, their iPhone was literally a lifesaver.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms
Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
CHP commander found dead in Tennessee months after husband killed in homicide
A CHP captain in the Sutter-Yuba area was found dead in the state of Tennessee, officials said. Her death comes months after her husband's shooting death
Is it too late to get a flu shot? We asked the experts.
The virus is surging in California.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
