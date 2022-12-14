ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night.

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until 8 p.m. tonight. Strong tornadoes are possible.

WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely today through tonight

The following is a running list of shelters opening in the coverage area. This will be updated as News 5 learns of more areas of shelter for the public. News 5 has also provided a running list of school dismissals and cancellations .

Thomasville Civic Center/City Council Chambers

The Thomasville Civic Center/City Council Chambers are open to anyone who needs shelter Wednesday afternoon/night. You are asked to use the police department door to enter the shelter. You are asked to bring medicines, blankets, snacks, baby supplies and “anything you might need to stay for several areas.”

Tibbie Baptist Church

The address of the church is 9488 AL-17, Tibbie, AL 36583. They are open this afternoon for anyone who needs a place to shelter for the storms.

Saraland Police Department

The address of the police department is 716 Saraland Blvd. S, Saraland, AL 36571. The police department is set to open at 3 p.m .. The SPD said there are no necessities available. “All food, blankets, medication and toiletries will need to be brought.” Pets are not allowed unless they are Certified Service Animals. You can contact the SPD at 251-675-5331 with any questions.

