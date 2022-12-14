Read full article on original website
SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: Coffee County Central, Westwood, CMS all win
Coffee County Central Lady Raiders 73, East Nashville 39. Coffee County quickly shook off any worries of a slow start after a rivalry win over Tullahoma Friday night. The 11 a.m. tip at Rockvale High School against East Nashville didn’t shake the Lady Raiders at all as they took off to a 35-9 halftime lead and cruised to a 73-39 win over the East Nashville Eagles Saturday at an Insider Exposure event .
Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler
Funeral services for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Clark Loeffler, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Loeffler passed from this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at STRHS – Winchester.
Mark David Thompson
Mark David Thompson, age 65 of Tullahoma, was born on May 28, 1957, in Detroit, MI, to the late Robert and Thelma Jean MacLauren Thompson. He was a retired assembly line technician at Kasai in Manchester, and his favorite pastime was fishing. In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded...
Penny Diane O’Dare
Penny Diane O’Dare of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home at the age of 50. Penny was born in Harvey, IL to the late Randell Thomas, and Pamela Forberg Thomas who survives. Penny worked as an accounting specialist for CFC Recycling during her life, and was a member of the Original Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four children, Andrew, Brittany, Courtney, and Christopher O’Dare; one brother, Brandon Thomas (Amanda); one sister, Tina Parker (Jon); and five grandchildren, Xander, Aarin, Axel, Isaiah, and Loki. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ratliff officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Raiders pull off season sweep of Tullahoma
Coffee County finished off the basketball season sweep of Tullahoma Friday night, going on the road and leaving with a pair of wins. At no point Friday night did Coffee County look like the dominant force that has showed up on most nights. But the Lady Raiders still took care of business.
Westwood girls roll, boys fall on Thursday conference play
The Westwood Lady Rockets rolled to a conference win Thursday night, thrashing visiting Eagleville 44-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. Jules Ferrell got hot behind the 3-point arc, burying five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points in the win. Reece Finch added 11 and Bella VanZandbergen 4 for the Lady Rockets.
